Sandy Lowe

Students in OR grads of TU schools? Two sons graduated from Corona del Sol.
Occupation: Retired from APS. Research/statistical analysis.
Years in district: 33 years
Educational background: MBA, Arizona State University; BS Social Welfare, University of Minnesota
Community involvement: Tempe Union Education Foundation, Volunteer at Threadz (provides students with clothing and other school needs), Tri-District, District and School Education Committees.
What top three skills would you bring to the board?
1. Decision-making ability: identify relevant facts, pertinent input and focus on student impact.
2. Extensive knowledge of Tempe Union and community: provides a better understanding of different needs by school & similar District needs. Recognizes importance of community input and how different viewpoints impact decisions.
3. Ability to collaborate, compromise and bring consensus to decisions for benefit of students.
Why should voters vote for you? My 25 years of education advocacy have given me a broad working knowledge of current issues & what our priorities should be in preparing graduates for their future. Focus is always on students first, followed by stakeholder input, teacher impact, transparency and objectivity in decisions. I am a great listener, do NOT impose a personal agenda on decisions, and am effective in calming difficult situations.
Has the pandemic affected your view of a governing board’s role in general? If so, how? Governing Board’s responsibilities continue to be budget oversight, policy review and hiring/firing the Superintendent; however, our current time has emphasized the importance of stakeholder input and concentrating on relevant facts in decision-making. It’s critical for board members to oversee major decisions without micro-managing, giving our staff the chance to do their job.
Assuming COVID-19 will be with us indefinitely, does Tempe Union need to do something it isn’t doing now to ensure a quality high school experience for students over the next four years:
Where academics generally and preparation for higher ed and/or the job market are concerned? The District needs to return students to the classroom, provide timely academic intervention for those struggling and then begin planning for students’ future needs. I am optimistic about Tempe Union and the important role it plays in quality education for all.
Where students’ social-emotional wellness is concerned? Like academics, it must be a priority to identify students that may be dealing with stress/depression and then provide support. This area demands continued attention & increased resources; and fortunately, this year will be our 1st with full-time youth specialists at each school.
What is biggest challenge confronting the district that must be addressed within the next two years and how would you address that challenge? Hard to name one, but just about every decision involves budget. Budget deficits as a result of the pandemic’s impact on the economy may seriously affect decisions in the next few years. Hopefully, given our excellent financial position and continuing to make financially responsible decisions, we will be able to weather this with minimal impact on students.
If funding became a critical issue for the district in the next two years, would you be more inclined to cut programs or raise taxes? Why? Raising taxes can only be done by the legislature, governor or voters. My goal will be to first prioritize spending on essentials and not take on any new expenses (additional staff or add new programs). At the same time, we must preserve as much as possible in providing a quality education for our students by not cutting relevant programs or staff.
Knowing what you know now, would you vote to extend Dr. Mendivil’s contract beyond June 2021? I will not respond to this question as I consider it inappropriate in this context. I will say that I am thankful for Dr. Mendivil’s strong leadership especially during this extremely challenging time.
What is the one area the district administration is addressing in an exceptional manner and why do you think that? Tempe Union has excelled in providing safe campuses for students and staff. In recent years, our District has identified needs on each campus(using input from a homeland security expert), developed a short-term and long-term plan, and then over time, has prioritized the suggested changes, with consideration of budget and need.
What 3 accomplishments as a board member are you proudest off?
The first area would be mental health. Given the increased need of support by students, our District has been proactive in: training all staff in identifying students showing signs of serious anxiety/depression (1st in AZ), providing a full-time specialist in each school (assists with group exercises and some individual counseling), and adding academic & behavior interventionists who work with kids at risk.
The second is how discipline has changed. Punishment is not the end goal anymore. It now involves thoughtful conversations with the student to determine if there are some underlying struggles that need to be addressed and to allow for teaching moments. In addition, the use of suspension has been reduced significantly understanding the importance of students not missing class time.
The third is regarding our Technology support. It has been critical to have a quick response regarding the need of providing computers/equipment for our teachers and all students when this Pandemic began. Not to mention troubleshooting and training. A miraculous response.
FOR HOPEFULS:
In what 3 areas has the current board not met your expectations and what would you do differently?
