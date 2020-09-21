Don Fletcher

Children in/graduated from Tempe Union: All graduated from public schools in our area.
Occupation: Former teacher and lawyer in small Tempe law firm.
Years in district: 33 in Ahwatukee.
Education: Bachelor of Arts and law degrees.
Community involvement: Currently I am the Scholarship Chair for Tempe Union High School Educational Foundation and we raise money for student scholarships. Team leader for Family Helping Families Mexico; we raise money and build homes for families in Mexico. Member of the Kiwanis Club and we raise money and support local youth groups.
What top three skills would you bring to the board?
1)Ahwatukee Foothills resident. Currently, the board has no representation from our area. I have helped build our local youth for years as I have served in several community organizations.
2) I am a former teacher and understand the struggles and the joys of teaching.
3)Parent who raised four children. I understand the importance of education to the strength of our community.
Why should voters vote for you? I will start Day One ready to serve due to my service on several TUHSD committees relating to mental health, finance, and the gifted programs. I also have served on many professional and community-based boards and understand how boards must find a way to govern. I will always be respectful and find ways to build positive relationships with our community.
Has the pandemic affected your view of a governing board’s role in general, if so, how? Yes, the importance of listening to parents, teachers, staff, and government officials at State and Federal level, and then using the best ways of communicating clear policies to families and students. The Governing Board is the community voice to our district administration of what our schools should be doing to provide the best educational experience for our students and families.
Assuming COVID-19 will be with us indefinitely, does Tempe Union need to do something it isn’t doing now to ensure a quality high school experience for students over the next four years:
1) Where academics generally and preparation for higher ed and/or the job market are concerned?
I do not believe COVID-19 will be with us indefinitely. I do believe we have learned much and will continue to learn to use technology in new and better ways. I see opportunities for students and teachers across multiple campuses collaborating in educational experiences. I also see cost savings as administrators and teachers use technology in training.
2) Where students’ social-emotional wellness is concerned?
As for social-emotional wellness, I understand this issue well, having been a parent to four children. I support opening our schools to the greatest extent possible to avoid some of the depression and loss of association that has occurred. We must be safe, but also find ways to restore as much interaction as possible for our students.
What is biggest challenge confronting the district that must be addressed within the next two years and how would you address that challenge? Funding. Community members rallied two years ago to support our teachers and additional funding was provided. But COVID-19 has impacted state revenues and we must acknowledge tough financial decisions will have to be made in the next two years. I will speak loudly in our community and government circles for protecting teacher pay raises and seeking funds for education.
If funding became a critical issue for the district in the next two years, would you be more inclined to cut programs or raise taxes? Why? This should not be as an either/or proposition. If there is less funding, we must look at how to keep programs, but make them function with less revenue. We must also demonstrate to our community why good schools are important. For example, good schools protect property values. We must make sure government leaders recognize the need for adequate funding for education and teachers.
Knowing what you know now, would you vote to extend Dr. Mendivil’s contract beyond June 2021? Yes. I have been in board meetings and on committees and I have seen first-hand how he listens to the board members and follows their direction. I have seen how he solicits community involvement on important programs. He has a long-term vision of what is needed in education including working tirelessly on many issues including teacher retention and budget.
What is one area the district administration is addressing in an exceptional manner and why do you think that? Our TUHSD has an annual budget of over $120 million – a lot of taxpayer dollars spent on our local schools. TUHSD is well run in its finances, and its budgeting processes are open and transparent. I have read the outside audit reports and found that the professionals accounting for funds spent have done an excellent job accounting for the taxpayer dollars.
In what 3 areas has the current board not met your expectations and what would you do differently?
1) Being a voice for encouraging students to participate in trade-based education. I want to see every graduation ceremony recognizing students who receive trade certification.
2) Expand opportunities for community and parent participation in study groups, forums and various committees providing directions on future policies.
3) Greater use of outside professionals to provide performance audits of programs and staffing needs.
