Armando Montero

Students in OR grads of TU schools? Two siblings at Desert Vista High School and 1 at Mountain Pointe High School.
Occupation: Legislative analyst and Regional Director with the Arizona Students’ Association; Student – Barrett the Honors College at Arizona State University
Years in district: 7
Educational background: Graduate of Desert Vista High School; Arizona State University: B.S. Mathematics with a concentration in Statistics, B.S. Economics, B.S. Political Science
Community involvement: Created and led Tempe Union Student Advisory Committee, community advocate for mental health and suicide prevention, led and expanded tutoring programs from Desert Vista into our community, internal operations with Refugee Education and Clinic Team.
What top three skills would you bring to the board?
Collaboration and Problem Solving: In my role with the Arizona Students’ Association I have built coalitions of students, teachers, staff, and other stakeholders to work on the educational issues in our community in a collaborative manner. Active Listening: I will always value input from teachers, students, and parents to make the most informed decisions through open communication with the community.
Why should voters vote for you? As a graduate of our district and someone who has experienced the classroom and school culture in recent years, I know firsthand what issues our students are facing and have a fresh perspective on how to solve them. I will bring a vital voice that will shed new light on many issues our district discusses and often fails to discuss.
Has the pandemic affected your view of a governing board’s role in general? If so, how? This pandemic has shown the importance of ensuring that we include voices of everyone affected by our decisions from every corner of our district. Now more than ever, we need voices on the board that understand, firsthand, the impact these decisions have on our students, teachers, staff, and families. I am running to bring that new voice to the board.
Assuming COVID-19 will be with us indefinitely, does Tempe Union need to do something it isn’t doing now to ensure a quality high school experience for students over the next four years:
Where academics generally and preparation for higher ed and/or the job market are concerned? As a very diverse district, we must work to erase the divide in access to the necessary resources for every student through 1:1 laptop distribution and working with local providers to expand broadband access to those in need. Once back in person, we need to develop a system to assess and respond to learning gaps caused by the digital divide.
Where students’ social-emotional wellness is concerned? I have been a mental health advocate at the district for years. As someone who has experienced virtual learning, I understand the social-emotional implications this has on our students. We must find creative solutions to reach the students who feel isolated and expand resources virtually and on-site when we return while also working to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health.
What is biggest challenge confronting the district that must be addressed within the next two years and how would you address that challenge? Mental health and suicide prevention. After losing a friend of mine, I worked with our district to support students and teachers. We must work to expand resources virtually and on-site, reduce administrative tasks for counselors, examine the structure and priorities of our counseling departments, and reduce the stigma around mental health by fostering open and honest conversations.
If funding became a critical issue for the district in the next two years, would you be more inclined to cut programs or raise taxes? Why? With funding being a consistent issue with COVID-19, we need board members who understand the needs of our students in relation to the budget. I will be committed to taking a critical look at our budget to assess where the money is going, how it is being spent, and effects it has in order to determine where we could reallocate.
Knowing what you know now, would you vote to extend Dr. Mendivil’s contract beyond June 2021? As a board member, my job would be to act as a bridge from the community to our district. On these decisions, I would take the time to talk with our teachers, students, parents, and staff to get their feedback on our superintendent in conjunction with the board’s review of his performance to make the most informed decision.
What is the one area the district administration is addressing in an exceptional manner and why do you think that? While working with the district, I have seen the strong commitment and diligent work they have done regarding student safety. While there is still work to be done, plenty of progress has been made in ensuring our students feel safe during the school day which is key to ensuring they can focus on getting the best education possible.
In what three areas has the current board not met your expectations and what would you do differently?
1) Transparency and community involvement – we must be transparent about operations and decisions we make while involving teachers, students, and other stakeholders in talks.
2) Mental health – we need to take steps to reduce the stigma and restructure and expand resources where necessary.
3) Teacher retention – we need to work to support our amazing educators through increased compensation and benefits.
