PAIGE REESOR

Students in OR grads of TU schools? All the students I teach will go to Tempe Union.
Occupation: Art educator at Gililland Middle School in the Tempe Elementary School District.
Years in district: 7 years.
Education: Bachelor's degree in Art Education from Western Michigan University.
Community involvement: Business owner: Artist - volunteered my artistic services in the community (Believe I Can Academy, Tempe Leadership, Tempe Empty Bowls); Tempe Diablos Excellence in Education Inspiration Award 2020; Tempe Excellence in Arts and Culture: Engaged Educator 2020; Participation in the 2017-2018 Tempe Sister Cities Educator Exchange Program.
What top three skills would you bring to the board?
If elected to the board, I will contribute my valued perspective as a Tempe Elementary School teacher and have an understanding of how our feeder districts collaborate. There are many programs that start first at the middle school level and follow students into high school.
I will translate my experience as an independent business owner to the inner workings of the TUHSD governing board. I will be able to analyze data and information and use that analysis to make the best decisions for our students.
Growing up, I was a student who dealt with attention deficit disorder and dyslexia, so I have an understanding of IEPs and programs that benefit students with learning differences. I will use my own personal experience as well as the experience of my students to ensure all perspectives are considered.
Why should voters vote for you? If elected to the board, I will contribute my valued perspective as a Tempe Elementary School teacher, as I collaborate with our neighboring school districts. As an educator, I regard student success as my highest priority, and I understand that achievement can look different for each student. Supporting individual student strengths and needs, establishing strong relationships with students, parents, and community members, as well as encouraging students to find their voice are three key ways that we can help all students blossom and accomplish great things.
Has the pandemic affected your view of a governing board’s role in general? If so, how? The pandemic has reaffirmed my values and beliefs when it comes to the role of governing. Elected officials and representatives each bring their own set of skills, but need to realize when they are not the experts. Good leadership is knowing when to listen and follow through on the best information and advice available.
Assuming COVID-19 will be with us indefinitely, does Tempe Union need to do something it isn’t doing now to ensure a quality high school experience for students over the next four years:
Where academics generally and preparation for higher ed and/or the job market are concerned?
We need to make sure we are also addressing not only college-readiness, but other opportunities for our students like trade school, arts, military or allied-health programs. We need to be celebrating all student abilities by preparing our teachers with a variety of resources.
We are facing new challenges, so we need to market and reinvent our schools as enrollment in public schools has changed since the start of the pandemic.
Where students’ social-emotional wellness is concerned?
Before the pandemic, depression and anxiety were on the rise for our students. Tempe Union started to put more programs in place to address the issue, but we could always be doing more. While teachers naturally provide support for our students, we need more experts in mental health in our schools.
What is biggest challenge confronting the district that must be addressed within the next two years and how would you address that challenge? We need to address equity issues if we are wanting to have stronger public schools during and after the pandemic. The impact on public schools starts in the community as we address issues on housing, food insecurity, mental health, etc. that feed into our campuses. We cannot have academic success without addressing this first. If elected, I would start a dialogue with experts in our field to determine the best possible solutions creating meaningful change for our students.
If funding became a critical issue for the district in the next two years, would you be more inclined to cut programs or raise taxes? Why? In this situation, I would support looking at all of the options for raising revenue for schools. . Education has struggled with proper funding for the last several years, and if we care about meeting the academic and social-emotional needs of our students, we need to invest in our schools. Investing in education is an investment in the future.
Knowing what you know now, would you vote to extend Dr. Mendivil’s contract beyond June 2021? I would base my decision on if all schools have shown academic achievement and how decision making is done based on data for re-opening schools.
What is the one area the district administration is addressing in an exceptional manner and why do you think that? The district has done well in addressing teacher pay and striving for better compensation. They understand if they care about their teachers first, then students will succeed. Taking care of our teachers also attracts the best talent to our district.
In what 3 areas has the current board not met your expectations and what would you do differently?
The disciplinary policies should take a mental health approach for our students, especially for students with IEP and 504s. Making sure we are addressing all forms of equity when it comes to education, including students’ emotional well-being. I want to find in-school programs to deal with behavior issues. This will also address the need for more social-emotional professionals on campus, like counselors and social workers.
