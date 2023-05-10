Sydney Schnell was brought to tears after her two-hour long match at Paseo Racquet Center in Glendale finally came to an end Monday, May 1.
Some of the tears were from happiness as she had just won the Division I girls’ tennis singles state championship. Some were from the shortness of breath she experienced throughout most of the match due to the high winds and dust in the air.
Other tears were for her teammate, sophomore Natalie Visic, who she had to play for the right to become Desert Vista’s first girls’ singles champion in program history. The two were competitive throughout the match, but Schnell emerged victorious in a decisive third set (3-6, 6-0, 11-9).
“I just wanted to finish because it’s the state final,” Schnell said. “I just wanted to see what I could do. I was going in hoping I would feel good because usually I don’t in conditions like this.”
Schnell was born with Autoimmune Lymphoproliferative Syndrome (ALPS), an autoimmune blood disorder that attacks her red blood cells and limits lung function. She takes medication daily and receives weekly infusions that allows the symptoms to subside.
When she’s playing tennis, she keeps an inhaler handy. Though she said she doesn’t usually have to worry about using it in matches.
But during the state championship, her symptoms flared up. The high winds and dust particles clogged her airway, and it became increasingly difficult for her to breathe. At one point after she fell in the first set, the match was paused so a trainer could come over.
Schnell sat on the bench opposite of Visic with a cold towel over her head and tears in her eyes as she tried catching her breath.
“I usually perform better than I did there,” Schnell said. “The allergies and the dust make it tough. Because I wasn’t feeling well it wasn’t as fun of a match as it could be. I feel awful about that and hope she can forgive me for it.”
Schnell was able to power through, at times coughing in the middle of games and taking a moment after each point to calm her breathing down.
But Schnell eventually found her groove after losing the first set and went on to win the second in convincing fashion. The third set, which is decided by the first player to reach 10 points and win by two, was neck and neck throughout.
Eventually, Schnell pulled through.
“I think we were both struggling with the wind and missing some shots,” Visic said. “I’ve seen her play and I know that wasn’t her best game, so I felt bad. But she pulled it through.”
The celebration was short lived. The two girls shook hands and exited the court to some cheers from Desert Vista supporters there to root both girls on.
But those cheers quickly quieted down as Schnell attempted to catch her breath once more with her family by her side. She did after several minutes, and the two girls came together to celebrate their accomplishment.
No matter the outcome, they both represented Desert Vista at a high level.
Schnell was state runner-up in the same match two years ago as a sophomore. She wanted redemption her senior year after falling short of the title match last year as a junior.
Visic, meanwhile, has already proven to be among the state’s best at a young age. Much like Schnell did two years ago, she was dominant in some of her tournament matches to make it to the final.
She said she was proud of the way she was able to compete.
“I didn’t think I would get this far or be this close in the final,” Visic said. “I’m excited for the next years, too. I pushed my hardest and did what I could.”
When the two girls decided they would both play singles this season, they had a feeling they could end up in the championship against one another.
They’re hitting partners at practice and have become their biggest supporters alongside the rest of the Desert Vista team. When they both won their semifinal match two days before the state championship, they congratulated each other and had little communication afterward — just like true competitors.
That same competitive nature showed in the match. Teammates or not, they both wanted to win.
Desert Vista tennis coach Bob Wakefield was proud of the way they competed. But he admitted that it put him in a difficult spot as a coach remaining neutral and trying to coach both at the same time.
“I was excited they got to the finals,” Wakefield said. “I thought I would be able to just cheer and let them play. But that was the toughest spot I’ve been in in my life, watching my two girls play like that. You try to cheer evenly and yet someone is going to be disappointed.
“They’re teammates, they’re hitting partners. I’m just so happy to see one of them get the state champion and one get state runner-up.”
Schnell and Visic competed as teammates again in the team championships. Desert Vista finished second in Division I.
Schnell now prepares to head off to Weber State to continue her tennis career as a state champion. Visic, meanwhile, has now established herself as a contender for the next two seasons.
Schnell is confident Visic will come away from her high school career with two state championships under her belt beginning next season. And while she’ll be in Utah for college, she plans to try to make a trip down to the Valley to support her should she make a run again next season.
“I know next year or senior year, she’ll be able to win it,” Schnell said. “I know next year she can do this, and I’ll make sure she knows that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.