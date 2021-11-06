With two weeks left in the Arizona football regular season, Desert Vista has positioned itself just inside the cutoff for the 6A Conference playoffs.
Needing a win to potentially solidify its spot in the postseason, the Thunder knew they needed to knock off a Cesar Chavez team desperate for a win to stay in contention itself.
Both squads have had fluctuating success this season. The Thunder (3-5) struggled against the top competition in the state, taking care of business in three weeks against inferior teams. Which is the same route the Champions have taken. But on Friday night, it was all Thunder, who walked away with a convincing 45-7 victory.
Desert Vista coach Wisdom prefers his team focus on the now, and the Thunder did exactly that from the first snap. Coming into the week they felt like the running game would be available and it proved to be true, totally over 300 rushing yards as a team
“There were some things we thought we could expose, and the kids did a nice job,” said Wisdom.
The first drive was a sign of what was more to come, as Braxton Thomas started at quarterback, and was relentless with his feet.
After rushing for more than 50 yards on the drive by himself, an 8-yard pitch to Christian Clark started the scoring for the Thunder.
“We liked the matchup on the line of scrimmage, and we thought we could bully them with me and Clark running the ball,” Thomas said. “We executed well tonight.”
It is usual for the run-game to open up passing lanes, but that was not the case Friday night. Thomas only had 26 yards through the air, yet Wisdom was more than fine with sticking to what works.
“If it works you keep doing it,” he said. “We weren’t going to get cute.”
Thomas finished the game with 16 carries for 169 yards and two touchdowns. With his read option partner for the night, Clark, racking up 136 yards and three touchdowns on only 13 carries.
Clark capped off his big night with a 66-yard touchdown that officially put the game out of reach in the third quarter.
With it being his first season on varsity, Clark is getting an initial taste this season at being an every-down back, and he is just excited to help his team win.
“It felt awesome. Amazing to contribute and help the team win,” Clark said, adding that the option was working in the first quarter, leading to his big game. “We were getting 10 yards a pop, so we couldn’t go away from it.”
While the offense put up points, the defense shut down the Champions.
Cesar Chavez did not get past the Thunder 20-yard line until the third quarter, and only put up one score in the winding minutes.
The Thunder defense will need more of the same next week if they hope to cap off a turbulent season with a statement victory over their rival Mountain Pointe.
It is a good sign that the players are on the same page with their head coach, however. Both Clark and Wisdom emphasized how important these next five days of practice are going to be.
“This is our last opportunity to make the playoffs, if we lose next week we are done,” Clark said. “These next five days are our last chance, we have to go all out.”
If the remaining injured players are able to return, such as senior Devon Grubbs, it increases their chances of winning. But Clark has proven he is up for the potential challenge.
Wisdom knows his team is up for it as well, he just emphasizes what this next week means and what they have to do to be successful.
“We have got to clean penalties up and we have to practice better this week,” Wisdom said. “It’s going to be a dog fight next Friday night.”
