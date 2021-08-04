Pat Herrera, who previously led Skyline the last eight seasons before he stepped down in June, has been hired to take over the Desert Vista baseball program.
Desert Vista Athletic Director David Klecka confirmed Wednesday the school hired Herrera, completing a near month-long search for a new baseball coach after parting ways with former coach Cody Brassfield on June 30.
“I did my homework on Pat,” Klecka said. “I reached out. He is respected by his peers, which is a big thing for me. He’s one of the best baseball coaches in the state and when I say he’s creative, he looks at what he’s got and coaches to that team.
“Pat’s a winner and he is never satisfied.”
Herrera was hired to take over the Skyline baseball program in 2013 after nine years with Desert Ridge, where he led the Jaguars to two state titles in 2009 and 2010. He took over the year after Skyline won just three games and quickly turned the program around.
He led the Coyotes to the 6A semifinals just four years into his tenure. Skyline went 124-73-2 overall under Herrera, making the postseason six times and had a winning record seven of his eight total seasons.
Herrera stepped down in June after his son, Patrick, graduated. Herrera also coached his older son, AJ, at Skyline during his tenure. AJ now attends the University of San Diego. Patrick, a high-level baseball recruit and standout basketball player at Skyline, signed with Northwestern to continue his career on the diamond.
Initially aiming to step away from coaching for a year to watch Patrick, Herrera made the difficult decision to step down at Skyline. However, he said once the position at Desert Vista opened, he felt it would be the right move for him and his family.
“The tradition of Desert Vista, it was such a huge opportunity for my family and me,” Herrera said. “And this was a family decision because I did have the freedom to go see Patrick play. But it’s Desert Vista. That’s really what it was.”
Herrera takes over a Desert Vista program that went 45-44-1 in four years under Brassfield, who was hired as the head freshman baseball coach in 2008 before being promoted in 2017 to the varsity level.
He shares the same level of excitement he had when he moved on from Desert Ridge in 2013. The lust with building a new culture at different programs is what drives Herrera.
Not to mention, he has a chance to do it at a school decorated with championship banners in other sports.
“For me, it was the tradition this school has had with the success of the baseball program,” Klecka said. “I want to honor that. It drove me to build another program. I built Desert Ridge, built Skyline and now I have a chance to rebuild the tradition and legacy at Desert Vista.”
Herrera plans to hit the ground running with summer baseball camps at Desert Vista. In the fall, he will transition into a role as a teacher at the school.
Klecka sought help from former Arizona State baseball coach Tracy Smith, an Ahwatukee resident. The two met on July 12 for two hours. Klecka planned to pick Smith’s brain about what to look for in a baseball coach. That meeting quickly turned into a workshop about leadership and building a culture.
“Tracy, you can say he gave me marching orders,” Klecka said. “He gave me an outline of a successful coach.”
Klecka became enamored by Smith. So much so he invited him to be part of the hiring committee. He agreed to be a part of the process.
They then set out to find Desert Vista’s next baseball coach. In their minds, they wanted an individual who would always put the team first and in contention for a title. Klecka said the coach didn’t have to win it every year, but they wanted to be consistently in the conversation.
Additionally, they wanted someone who truly valued the culture of the Desert Vista community and athletics programs. He believes he found that in Herrera. Smith agreed.
“(Smith) knew what we were looking for and he speaks very highly of coach Herrera,” Klecka said. “It makes me proud.”
Klecka said it wasn’t just Herrera’s interview that made him stand out from the rest.
On separate occasions, Herrera went to Desert Vista and walked the school grounds. He went to the baseball field and began to analyze facilities, including the grass, dirt and cages. Klecka said Herrera created a vision for the program there in his head and presented it in his interview an hour later.
It was at that point Klecka knew he had his guy.
“When I found out Pat got to Desert Vista an hour before his interview to walk the grounds, that’s what a baseball coach does,” Klecka said. “He looked at everything from a baseball perspective.
“He could have called someone to ask about the field. But the fact he came to the school, more than one time, that impressed me. He wanted the job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.