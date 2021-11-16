With one event left in the state championship swim meet on Saturday, Nov. 6, Chaparral looked primed to sweep both the boys and girls titles. However, a last-minute push by Desert Vista’s boys during the 400 freestyle relay allowed the Thunder to clinch the title, narrowly edging Chaparral.
The separation came down to just two points. Desert Vista totaled 313 points while Chaparral totaled 311 points.
Desert Vista’s win was monumental for several reasons.
The Thunder boys knocked off last year’s champion, which had routinely competed with Brophy for the title every year. The Broncos, unable to compete last year due to COVID-19, aimed to establish their dominance again in the new season. However, Desert Vista and Chaparral took control.
Excluding last season, it was the first time Brophy hadn’t won the boys’ title since 1987. That was only possible with what the Thunder were able to do early on in the day.
“It was a team effort,” Desert Vista swimmer Caleb Stanley said. “I am just glad to be a part of such an amazing program. All of us trained so hard and we are so happy to see it pay off.”
Though Chaparral came out on top in the first event and scored double points, Desert Vista made a statement in the opening race and showed that it was indeed a contender for the championship title.
Jack Luken, Tres Mungia and Stanley played a huge role in keeping close enough to Chaparral during the meet with several top finishes in individual events.
Luken shined in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle, winning both in commanding times of 1:38.68 and 4:28.23. Mugia brought home top finishes for the team in the 100 butterfly and breaststroke events. In the 100 butterfly, he finished second behind Sunnyslope’s Colby Raffel in a still impressive time of 49.32. He was the top finisher in the 100 breasts as the only athlete to go sub 57 in the final, finishing in 56.29. Stanley won the 50 freestyle for Desert Vista in a time of 20.88.
Along with those performances, it was the clutch 400 freestyle relay that all three of them were on that got Desert Vista to the state championship.
The boys knew coming in that winning was by no stretch of their imagination going to be an easy task, but they also knew that if they stuck together, they could do it.
“That’s what powered us over the finish line,” Luken said.
Chaparral’s first win of the event in the 200-medley was an impressive 1:34.39. However, Desert Vista wasn’t far behind at 1:34.40.
Joel Maldonado, the anchor for Chaparral in the relay gave credit to Stanley from Desert Vista, who he was neck and neck with at the finish line.
“I was just like I have to do it for the boys,” Maldonado said.
In the girl’s competition, Chaparral won by a commanding margin over Red Mountain, totaling 357.5 points while the Mountain Lions totaled 240 points.
Two relay wins plus finishing top four in almost every event they entered is what led Chaparral to this overwhelming score total. A key to how Chaparral did the rest of the meet was the fact that they came in with a championship team mindset and further set the tone in the first relay.
“I was put as a backstroker and I’m usually a breaststroker and I was told a couple times I would have to throw down a fast time for us to win,” said Blakely Schuricht, the leadoff leg of the Chaparral 200-medley relay said of the expectations to set the tone for the meet.
One of the best individual performances of the meet for Chaparral was Lauren Richards’ third place 500 freestyle in a time of 5:03.85.
Though that may not seem like the greatest time, she came only behind Hamilton’s standout distance swimmer Audrey Pickles, who was the only girl to go under five minutes in 4:58.48 and three tenths behind Horizon’s Maryjane Neilson in 5:03.55.
Red Mountain’s top performances of the day were the 200-freestyle relay, where Mountain Lion swimmers finished in a time of 1:36.43. Sophia Jahn’s 50 freestyle was also impressive as she finished in a time of 23.49.
Two individual standouts of the day came in Millennium’s Kennedy Noble winning the 100 Backstroke in 52.72 and Emma Becker from Mountain View, winning the 100 breaststroke for the fourth straight year in 1:03.67.
Both Desert Vista and Chaparral were ecstatic to be going home with state titles, but both teams also know that there is more work to be done.
Chaparral coach Russell Krzyzanowski was especially excited for what’s to come.
“I am glad we won, and we get to celebrate,” he said. “But next season will be here before we know it and we must keep growing.”
