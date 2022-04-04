Trinity Henderson has become a household name in the world of Arizona high school track.
She’s won six individual state championships in the last three seasons and could have more if it weren’t for the pandemic taking away her sophomore season. She’s also helped lead the Chandler girls program to three state titles during her time with the Wolves.
But she admitted she needed a change of scenery for her final season. It wasn’t an easy decision by any means but as she prepared for her first race of the season in the Nike Chandler Rotary, the transfer and all the sitting around and waiting for her chance to get back on the track has been worth it. She’s ready to prove doubters wrong.
“I think I’m really ready to run,” Henderson said. “It’s been sad (having to sit out), but I like being a spectator also. I like to just watch the sport and not have that nervous feeling. I wanted to be there to support my team, but it made me really want to be back out there.
“I have people rooting for me to not do good. I have to shut that up.”
Henderson enrolled at Mountain Pointe shortly after she signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her career on the track at Michigan.
While on her official visit in Ann Arbor, Henderson said she felt at home. She even went as far as admitting she forgot she was on a visit at all while touring the campus and the athletic facilities.
She’s already started to build relationships with the coaching staff, teammates and training staff, the people she will spend the most time with when she enrolls in the fall. Overall, she believes it is the perfect landing spot for her after she concludes her high school career.
“I was definitely nervous to transfer because there’s only four months left,” Henderson said. “But the people here, the coaches and my teammates, have made it such an easy process.”
Already signed, there was no need for Henderson to compete this season on the track. But she felt an obligation to finish off her four years, even if it is with a different program.
But she has quickly felt at home with the Pride. Her teammates on both the girls and boys side welcomed her with open arms. First-year coach Trevaia Davis, who came over to Mountain Pointe from Casteel, can hardly contain her excitement anytime she is asked about Henderson’s presence.
Mountain Pointe’s girls have already had impressive showings on the track this season. The program is rebuilding in a strong manner, and that is made immediately clear with the 100-meter relay team.
The girls’ best time this season is a 49.91, the ninth best time heading into the Chandler Rotary, where programs from out of state also participated. But that was done without Henderson.
“I like their dedication, their ability to be flexible with new coaches and a new system and I like that they trust the process,” Davis said. “I really have been waiting for (Trinity) to get it out of her system. Shake off all the butterflies, the expectations, everything. I now expect even more growth with this team.”
Running anchor, Henderson helped the Mountain Pointe relay team place third overall with a time of 48.11 seconds in the 4x100. It was the fastest time among Arizona schools competing at the Chandler Rotary. Henderson placed fourth in the 100-meter dash and second in the 400. As excited as she was to join her teammates for the race, they are just as excited for Henderson to join them.
Junior Brilyance Miller, who transferred from Chandler to Mountain Pointe after her freshman season, is excited for the opportunity to run with Henderson again.
The two only shared the track for a couple of meets before the season was canceled due to the pandemic. Miller didn’t compete at all as a sophomore because she thought she would have to move schools again and didn’t want to risk having to sit out a year. But she ended up staying at Mountain Pointe.
Now she hopes to capture a state title. Their run with Alexis Emerson-Berryhill and Ianna Goode on Saturday should give them even more confidence to do just that.
“Even without Trinity, we have done really good,” Miller said. “We push each other. But I’m so excited to run with Trinity. We know we can all push ourselves beyond our limits. I see a lot of positivity on this team and everyone encourages each other.”
The Mountain Pointe track team as a whole is a confident group. Both the boys and girls are consistently breaking personal records this season while competing with some of the state’s best.
They feel they are building something special on the track. And while Henderson will only be with the girls for one season, she is setting a new standard of excellence younger girls can set as their goals for the rest of their respective careers.
“I want the state title for the girls,” Henderson said. “I want it for myself, I want it for my teammates, I want it for Mountain Pointe. I think we can get that, but it will take a lot of hard work and points from different places.
“I think people think we can’t do it. But I want to show that it doesn’t matter where you are, you can be successful anywhere.”
