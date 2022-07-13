Antonio Delgado cementing legacy in final year

Antonio Delgado’s love for Desert Vista High School and the football program is undeniable.
He’s been enamored by both since he was in the eighth grade, when his older brother Armando established himself as a leader for the Thunder football team as a senior at linebacker and fullback. Armando helped lead Desert Vista to a win over rival Mountain Pointe in the annual Ahwatukee Bowl between the two community high schools, forever cementing his legacy.
Three years later, the younger Delgado brother did the same with a game-winning sack in overtime against the Pride last season. Now he’s ready to further cement his own legacy in the program as a senior.
“I still think about it, getting the tackle and seeing everyone come from the stands and run out onto the field,” Delgado said. “I still think I have a lot more to prove this year.
“I want to leave a good legacy and show what the Delgados are about, leadership and respect and leading the school to success. I have a lot to do this year to set that in stone.”
Delgado’s football career at Desert Vista started with him playing offensive line on the Thunder’s freshman team. He came into the program at 6-feet, 205 pounds but lacked some muscle. He worked to better himself throughout the season as a freshman and as he headed into his sophomore year.
He quickly turned fat into muscle and became the starting guard on the varsity offensive line. But even with a key role at the varsity level, he wasn’t satisfied. He wanted to play defense, just like Armando.
Delgado took a giant leap that off-season heading into his junior season. He worked nonstop in the weight room and quickly made the transition to defense where he shined as an outside linebacker where he would occasionally come off the edge. But his biggest development came off the field with his leadership skills.
“I feel like I’ve seen a lot of growth not just physically but mentally,” Delgado said. “I feel like I’m more in-tune with the sport even though I’ve been playing my whole life, basically. It’s suddenly clicked a lot more.
“Now I’m older so I get a little more respect from the younger guys so it’s easier to share what I’ve experienced.”
Delgado aims to accomplish several feats during his senior season.
He wants to earn a Division I offer to continue his career at the next level. He wants to surpass 100 total tackles this season. He was second on the team last year with 86. Most importantly, he wants to help put his team in the best position to win a championship.
Delgado knows, however, that won’t be easy. The Thunder have had to learn a new offense and defense for the third time in as many years with Nate Gill taking over the program. The transition process has had some ups and downs, as would any program. But with Gill being a defensive-minded coach, Delgado immediately gravitated toward him.
Gill said he watched film on Delgado before he arrived at Desert Vista. He was impressed with his selflessness, passion for the program and his play on the field.
When he was hired, Delgado was one of the first players to reach out to him to get going with off-season work.
The two text back and forth almost daily. Gill said Delgado is the perfect representation of what he wants from players in his program. Guys that are bought in and are willing to put in the work necessary to be successful.
“He’s just an overall solid kid,” Gill said. “Majority of the time when we talk, it has zero to do with football. I take pride in having those kinds of relationships with guys on my team.
“My goal is to get him the best possible opportunity in college that I can. I want to show his versatility and his intelligence not only as a student but as a football player.”
Desert Vista is preparing to head to its annual football camp up north this month. There, the team will have an opportunity to further establish close bonds as the season quickly approaches.
The Thunder have the talent necessary to be successful. They have experience on both sides of the ball and size in the trenches. Now, it’s all about putting it all together.
Delgado is aiming to win a championship in his final season. But if he falls short, he hopes to at the very least lay the foundation for the team to be successful going forward.
This is a program Delgado has come to love the last eight years. While still several months away, he knows his final home game will be one filled with emotion. In the meantime, he aims to make the most of the time he has left with his team.
“I’ll be sad when it’s my last time on this field,” Delgado said. “Just knowing I spent four years out here and gave it all I’ve got for four years, it’ll be pretty sad. I’ll definitely miss it.”
