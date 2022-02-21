As a large greyhound-type tour bus pulled into the parking lot at St. John Bosco Catholic School in Ahwatukee, campus ambassadors gathered with excitement.
The students, made up of sixth through eighth graders at the private school, had smiles on their faces as they saw Duke University softball players step off the bus one at a time. Just a few moments later, the two groups met and posed for a group picture.
Jamie Bescak, the principal at St. John Bosco, said the moment the students were able to greet Duke’s players was something they had been looking forward to throughout the day. And with many aspiring to play softball or baseball at the highest level like their guests this past weekend, it was a moment they won’t soon forget.
“It was incredibly to get that call that Duke University wanted to use our field,” Bescak said. “And then to share it with the parish, they were so excited. The kids were excited. Why St. John Bosco? Because we have the best field. All the time and care has really paid off.”
Duke’s softball program, ranked No. 15 in the country, was in town competing in the Kajikawa Classic, a multi-team tournament held at Arizona State University from Feb. 11-13. The Blue Devils faced several teams, including No. 3 ranked Oklahoma State and No. 22 ASU in the tournament.
But while in town, the team needed a field to practice. That’s where St. John Bosco came in.
Teri Root, the parent of sixth-grader Sydney Root, had heard through her daughter’s club softball team that Duke was looking for a field for practices. She quickly mentioned St. John Bosco’s, which she has helped upgrade since the summer.
A new shed was brought in for equipment storage and to showcase the school’s awards for its baseball and softball programs as the first step in the project. A new fence was put around the field and batting cages, practice areas for pitching with artificial turf and a small brick wall just outside of the field were installed. New dirt for the infield was also brought in, replacing a thin layer.
Root said the upgrades are nearing the six-figure mark, which wouldn’t have been possible without charitable donations from parents of the school and Arizona Storm softball, the club her daughter plays for. Those upgrades opened the eyes of Duke coaches, which made them choose St. John Bosco as their home for four days.
“It’s been a ton of work, but it’s been so worth it,” Root said. “We’ve been really fortunate with some generous families and through our partnership with Arizona Storm. It’s allowed opportunities like this where high-level softball and club teams can come in and practice. It’s private, it’s safe, so it’s really fun to take something and make it even better.”
Sydney, who is a campus ambassador at St. John Bosco along with other classmates of hers who were chosen by Bescak based on grades and their overall representation of St. John Bosco, had the opportunity to watch Duke’s first practice at the field on Thursday, Feb. 10. The students lined the outfield fence and took in the different drills a major Division I program does to be successful on game days.
Sydney aspires to play softball in high school and eventually college. So, to have the opportunity to see a practice first-hand was a moment she won’t soon forget.
“I don’t really have any words for it, it’s cool, it’s pretty awesome,” Sydney said. “It’s an honor to be chosen as a campus ambassador. There are a lot of cool things that we get to do as ambassadors, including this.”
Hogan O’Malley, an eighth-grade campus ambassador who plays for the AZ RedHawks club baseball 14U majors program, also enjoyed the opportunity to watch Duke’s softball team. He and a group of friends looked on from the fence, at one point cheering when a ball rolled to an area where they could pick it up and return it to the team.
O’Malley, specifically, wanted to get ideas for different warm-up stretches and exercises he could relay back to his teammates. He was thankful for that opportunity, especially as he was able to get out of class for a couple of hours.
“My dream has always been to go (to Division I) and to see these girls, it’s crazy,” O’Malley said. “Obviously softball and baseball have a lot in common and just seeing them it’s great. And that they’re practicing on our field, it’s really cool.”
Root hopes to be able to make more upgrades to the field in the near future. She aspires to be able to install artificial turf everywhere, but also realizes the costs with a project of that magnitude may be more than even the most generous donors can handle.
For now, she hopes to make more small modifications to further improve not only the field but St. John Bosco as a school overtime. And with that, welcome more high-level collegiate programs to the school when they are in town for games and tournaments.
Bescak is hopeful that will happen at St. John Bosco.
“This is our 20th anniversary. So, what a wonderful way to kick off our 20th year than to be bigger and better and have an opportunity and be able to offer an opportunity for Duke University to come and be secluded,” Bescak said. “They’re here on 48th Street where nobody is around, and they can enjoy their practice.”
