It's been a long 6-month wait for the Desert Vista boys basketball team, as players and coaches finally got their hands on their coveted championship rings.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, players drove through the Desert Vista parking lot and got out one at a time to approach the table where the rings were set up. One by one players arrived, undoubtedly smiling under their masks when they were finally able to put the rings on for the first time.
Desert Vista was the favorite to win the 2019-20 6A title all season, as the Thunder lost just two games all year. They ran the table in the playoffs, which ended with a victory over rival Mountain Pointe in the title game at Arizona State's Desert Financial Arena on March 3, just weeks before the sports world was brought to a halt due to the pandemic.
Thunder players gathered for the first time in June to be sized at Ganem Jewelers in Ahwatukee.
The ring features the Desert Vista logo in the center, with the words "State" and "Champions" above and below. "DV Thunder" is on either side of the ring with a black background alongside the state-championship trophy.
Desert Vista figures to once again contend for a championship next season, as key players return for the Thunder.
