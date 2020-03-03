The rivalry between Desert Vista and Mountain Pointe will take on a new level of intensity Tuesday night, as the two Ahwatukee schools meet in the 6A Conference boys basketball championship at Arizona State’s Desert Financial Arena.
“We are confident,” Desert Vista coach Gino Crump said. “Looking at the last few games we’ve played and the way we’ve won, I think they’ve figured out how to play championship basketball.”
Desert Vista, the No. 1 seed in the tournament, will enter the championship game with a 27-3 overall record and a six-game winning streak. Led by Marquette-bound senior forward Osasere Ighodaro, the Thunder cruised to an opening-round win over Valley Vista before pulling away late from Cesar Chavez in the quarterfinals.
Last Thursday against Skyline, the No. 4 ranked team, Ighodaro and sophomore guards Desean Lecque and Andrew King helped lead the Thunder on a 16-4 run in the third quarter to pull away and eventually cruise to a 63-44 victory to reach the title game.
Desert Vista is one of the youngest teams in 6A, with Ighodaro as the lone senior on the roster. At 6-foot-10, he’s also become one of the more dominant players in the state. Playing for a state title has always been his goal, and he’s relieved it finally came during his final season.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” Ighodaro said. “I’ve been waiting 4 years for this moment. Now hopefully, we can get it done.”
Mountain Pointe, the No. 11 seed, entered the 6A tournament as a dark horse. In early January, the Pride nearly fell out of playoff contention after losing five straight games. They went on to win three straight before dropping two more games. They finished the regular season by defeating Corona del Sol and haven’t lost since.
Led by junior guard Jason Kimbrough, Mountain Pointe defeated Westview in the play-in tournament before going on to upset sixth-ranked La Joya in the first round. The Pride were involved in a back-and-forth contest against two-time defending champion Pinnacle in the quarterfinals before pulling away late.
The Pride then jumped all over No. 7 Chandler in the semifinals, quickly establishing a large lead before cruising to yet another upset victory led by senior guard TJ Tigler’s 23 points off the bench.
“He’s been huge for us,” Mountain Pointe coach Kaimarr Price said. “We like to play fast and he’s the epidemy of that, he’s by far the fastest guy we have. He always brings great defense but when he brings offense like he did against Chandler we are a tough team to beat.”
Kimbrough echoed Price’s sentiment about Tigler, crediting him as part of the reason for the team’s revenge-based mentality heading into the postseason. Pinnacle, Chandler and Desert Vista beat Mountain Pointe earlier in the season. So far, the Pride have avenged two of those losses.
“Everybody we played beat us this year. We have something to prove, it’s a revenge trip,” Kimbrough said. “The way we’ve been doubted all year and the way we’ve been playing lately. It’s going to be hard to stop us from achieving what we are striving for.”
Tuesday night’s championship will be the fifth title-game appearance for the Desert Vista basketball program, and first under coach Gino Crump. The Thunder’s only state title came in 2015.
Entering the 2019-20 season, Crump knew the type of talent his team possessed. He envisioned them playing for a state title not just because of their skill level, but because of their ability to play as a cohesive unit.
“I told them all along they were the best team in 6A, despite how young we are,” Crump said. “This group plays together, and they’ve all bought in to the system. They understand what it takes to win.”
Mountain Pointe will make its second overall appearance in the final, both of which coming in the last three years. The Pride are peaking at the right time despite being overlooked following the losing stretch in January.
Despite two regular-season losses to Desert Vista, Price is banking on his team to not play out of character and control the tempo of the game. The Pride are ready to do just that.
“We’ve been through a lot this year that has prepared us,” Price said. “We’ve been up, we’ve been down, we’ve argued with each other and we’ve had injuries. It’s time to lay it all on the line tomorrow and see what happens.”
The 6A boys basketball state championship between No. 11 Mountain Pointe and No. 1 Desert Vista will be played at Arizona State’s Desert Financial Arena in Tempe. Tip-off is at 8 p.m. A large crowd is expected as the two Ahwatukee schools face off for the title. Tickets can be purchased online at gofan.co/app/events/85133.
