When they were younger, Jack and Clare Luken would often to compete to see who was the faster of the two siblings in the pool.
But as they grew older, those raucous interactions turned into cheers as they delved in competitive swim. The competition aspect of the two siblings has shifted from Clare to their younger brother, Joe, who will be an incoming freshman at Desert Vista in the fall.
One of Clare’s main focuses now as she prepares to begin her junior year swimming for the Thunder is impressing colleges, much like Jack did during his career that ultimately allowed him to sign with the University of Michigan and leave home when he graduates next month.
“It’s super exciting,” Jack said. “I can’t wait to start at the next level and start training with them up in Michigan. It’s going to be harder, but I know I’m going to get a lot better in swimming and academics.
“I know Clare will have colleges looking at her, too.”
The two grew close during this time swimming for the Thunder. At dual meets they would cheer one another on. At the state championship they celebrated their individual gold medals and the team title with the boys this past season. They were both honored this year by the Tempe All-City Association, which highlights high school athletes in the Tempe Union High School District for outstanding performances in their respective seasons.
They also push one another to always succeed. That’s what helps keep them going during their longer days that include school, swim practice and late dinners before doing it all over again.
But it’s that recipe that has helped lead them to success. And the most recent taste they had was in Austin, Texas at the Speedo Sectionals while competing with Ahwatukee’s own Gold Medal Swim Club. Jack won the 1,000 and 1,650-yard free with new personal bests in both events. He also placed second in the 500 and third in the 200.
Clare competed in a variety of events and was impressive. She achieved a new personal best in the 1,500 free. But what made the event special was their ability to do it together.
“It was fun watching Jack do his races and cheering him on,” Clare said. “When you see your siblings doing the same sport, it’s fun to watch them and you know what they’re doing so you can help them after and cheer them on.”
Jack’s career at Desert Vista took off when he entered his junior year. A two-time captain of the team, he won the 500-yard freestyle in 4:34.05 in 2020. As a senior, he improved his time by nearly six seconds and repeated as champion in 4:28.23. He also won gold in the 200 free in 1:38.62 and was a part of the 400-relay team that won gold.
Outside of Desert Vista, Jack’s career with Gold Medal Swim Club has been equally as impressive.
He is a Winter U.S. Open qualifier 200, 400, 800 and 1500 freestyle and captured gold in the 200, 400 and 1500 last summer at the Futures Championship in West Fargo, N.D., a premier event for those who are part of USA Swimming.
Clare’s career, while still young, has been equally as impressive at Desert Vista. This past season she set a personal best during her second-place finish at state in the 100 free. She also set a personal best in the 200 on her way to capturing gold in 1:50.28. Clare was also the anchor for the 400-freestyle relay team that won gold.
With her help, the Desert Vista girls placed third overall behind powerhouse Chaparral and Red Mountain.
Her recruitment hasn’t quite taken off yet. That’ll come as she enters her junior season. But she’s excited for some of the opportunities that may come her way. She hopes to be recruited by a school that will allow her to continue swimming outdoors, the setting she feels she is the most comfortable in.
“I’ve sort of been thinking about schools that are California and others where you can swim outside,” Clare said. “I’m so used to that.”
While she already holds the record for fastest 100 freestyle in Desert Vista history, Clare hasn’t quite thought about the legacy she hopes to leave one day on the Thunder swim program.
Jack said he hopes his legacy is one that centers around hard work and dedication to the team rather than individual success. He’s confident Clare and Joe will continue to have success and make the Luken name a household one – if it isn’t already.
And even though he will be nearly 2,000 miles away in Ann Arbor, he knows the three of them will continue to support one another in the same way they have while growing up.
“It’ll suck leaving because I won’t be able to see them swim every day,” Jack said. “But I’m also really excited to go to the next level. I’ll still be able to check on them and I know it’ll all be worth it in the end.”
