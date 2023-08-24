The wait is over for the Mountain Pointe football program.
The hype surrounding the team after last year’s step forward and the influx of transfers will now be put to the test in a real game setting. Head Coach Eric Lauer and his assistants got a look at what they have during the four-team scrimmage they hosted that featured 6A semifinalists Red Mountain and Casteel, as well as the two-time defending 6A Conference champion Highland.
But that was just a small sample size. The real thing starts Friday on the road at Valley Vista in Surprise.
“We’re excited,” Lauer said. “We just want to get there and put it to bed. Win or lose and get ready for the following week.”
The expectations from those both inside and out of the program are high. Much of that is for good reason.
The offensive line returns junior Kaleb Jones and seniors Christopher Winston and Neiafu Leha, starters from a year ago. They also return Texas commit Christian Clark and fellow Division I running back Randle Parker.
Robert Knorr, who transferred from Maricopa, has taken great strides throughout the off-season to improve in every way. He showed that last Tuesday by connecting on a 50-plus yard pass to Rylon Dillard-Allen, a Desert Vista transfer, for a touchdown against Casteel.
“He’s been huge,” Lauer said of Knorr. “From when he got there to seeing what he has done to get acclimated to our offense, leading our guys and being positive, there’s nothing more we can ask from him.”
The mindset is different this season for the Pride. They play fast and physical, not backing away from any challenge.
And that’s across the board with every player. Even those who are incoming freshmen.
The defense flies to the ball and has become a violent unit, gang tackling every chance they get. Winston and Jones go both ways for the Pride, helping set a new tone for a defensive line that now has both size and strength with Saguaro transfer Aaron Thomas and Desert Vista transfer George Longoria at either end.
Mountain Pointe became a destination school over the summer. Both due to the college recruiters scouting the talent that was already there and the winning culture Lauer has built with veteran coaches like offensive coordinator Brian Whitacre and defensive coordinator Zach Griffin, who came over from Basha and has already made a difference.
“Coach (Griffin), he’s a great coach,” Parker said. “Defense looks great with the people we have. So, I imagine when we get all of our transfers, our defense is going to be lighting people up.”
Mountain Pointe received 12 transfers from Desert Vista alone. In total, 27 new student-athletes enrolled to play for the Pride.
Four came from Chaparral and were a part of a freshman class that went undefeated last season. Though some of the players, such as linebacker Jaylyn Colter, started on varsity for the Firebirds.
This year’s team is the closest Lauer has come to replicating what Norris Vaughan built when Mountain Pointe was a national power. The Pride have a swagger about them, one that exudes confidence.
They remain humble off the field knowing they still have to prove themselves. On it, however, they feel they can beat anyone.
Many around the state have penciled Mountain Pointe in as a team that may find itself in the Open Division at the end of the season. That alone would be a major step toward Lauer’s goal of reviving the program. Though many would be happy with simply making the 6A Conference playoffs as one of the top seeds.
Especially Week 6 when all 27 transfers become eligible, adding depth at key positions, Mountain Pointe may very well be the favorite to win the title.
“Their first day they felt at home,” Clark said. “We treat them like they’ve been there for years. It’s an automatic brotherhood when they got here.”
Games, however, still need to be played. They have to make it past Valley Vista in Week 1 and Palm Desert (California) on the road. They also have a meeting with Centennial, an Open team last season that has only gotten better.
Chaparral is also on the schedule this season, as well as region foes Corona del Sol and rival Desert Vista. Those two games typically decide who “runs ‘Tukee.”
While Mountain Pointe will be favored in most of its contests, everything still must be earned. That’s what Lauer has preached since his return as head coach in 2020.
Though he feels his roster is poised to go out and earn every victory.
“It’s just so different,” Lauer said. “The group we have is a good group. We’re excited to see what happens.”
