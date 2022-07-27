Pride swim gearing up for season with camp

Mona Nyheim-Canales feels her Mountain Pointe swim program is starting to turn the corner in her second year as head coach.
She saw the program grow last season, thanks in large part to the leadership displayed by seniors in the program. Just this off-season she has heard rumors about the size of her roster increasing yet again, a promising sign for a program that had struggled in year’s past.
But she feels this will be the year the Pride take the next step toward being competitive with bigger programs in the state. And it starts with the team’s camp beginning Aug. 1-3, a week before official practices begin for the season on Aug. 8.
“We want to give them the opportunity to work on their skills,” Nyheim-Canales said. “I’m hoping we have a bigger team but if we don’t, we will continue to build with what we have.”
The camp will provide an opportunity for Nyheim-Canales to get a feel for the new talent entering the Mountain Pointe swim program.
She’s confident in the ability of those who are returning from last year. But she wants to begin building a foundation for the younger group that will lead to success as they grow older.
The camp also provides an opportunity for new swimmers on the team to learn from begin learning from Nyheim-Canales, who has years of experience in the sport. She swam in college at the
University of Arizona and had stints coaching at the collegiate level for several universities.
She also coaches Pitchfork Aquatics, a local club that has produced high-level swimmers in recent years. Most notably, Kendall Dawson who competed at the Olympic Trials last year.
Nyheim-Canales’ connections in swim have also led to some of her former swimmers return to help coach or simply speak with athletes. At the camp in August, Olympic Gold Medalist Cierra Runge and Olympic swimmer Jarod Arroyo will be in attendance to speak to the team.
“These are two people who have been in the sport at the highest level for a long time,” Nyheim-Canales said. “When you see them, it shows that you can succeed no matter what. It’s just a matter of your mindset and what you want to do. That’s kind of the message between the two of them.”
Nyheim-Canales said she has already seen tremendous improvement with those who are returning to the team this season. Many of them have competed with her this off-season at the club level.
She isn’t one to have lofty expectations such as a state title right away for the program. She understands that it is
still building.
Right now, she is focused on camp and preparing them for, at the very least, a competitive season.
“My expectations are whatever we can make,” Nyheim-Canales said. “The goal would be to get as many people to state as possible because it continues to build the program and the more visibility you get, the better it is for the program. “It’s exciting. We are helping build something for the kids.”
