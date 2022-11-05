Desert Vista is playing for pride at this point of the season.
The Thunder have struggled to find their footing all year, losing early in the season in blowout fashion and most recently in back-and-forth affairs that seem to slip away in the final moments of the game.
That was the case once again Friday night against Cesar Chavez as the Thunder fell to the Champions 45-36.
“A lot of penalties, mistakes … those ate at us like parasites,” Desert Vista senior linebacker Antonio Delgado said. “That’s kinda been a common factor, I guess. We can play up there with some of the best teams, but we lose to ourselves a lot, especially mentally.
“That’s what I feel like has been happening a lot lately, especially toward the end of this game.”
The mistakes, penalties and miscues allowed for the Champions to capitalize on multiple occasions throughout the night.
Chavez quarterback Jorge Beltran and wide receiver Myseth Currie played a pivotal role in the success of the Champions against Desert Vista’s defense. But that has been the case all season for two of Chavez’s best players.
All season they’ve been in sync.
“Ever since I came over here, we have been grinding all day and night,” said Beltran, who transferred from Mountain Pointe. “We wake up in the morning at like eight in the morning, get some throws in, go to practice and get some more throws in.”
Along with a healthy dose of Beltran and Currie, Chavez running back Micah Boozer found success against the Thunder. He rushed for two touchdowns on the night before his emotions got the best of him and he was ejected at halftime before heading to the locker room.
But despite that, Cesar Chavez’s offense flourished. Yet so did Desert Vista’s.
The two teams traded scores throughout most of the first half. That carried over to the final two quarters of play. Though, Cesar Chavez’s defense started to find its footing against Desert Vista quarterback Braxton Thomas and his wideouts.
Thomas was forced to scramble on several occasions in the second half and make something out of broken plays. That eventually led to the Thunder’s second-half struggles and the miscues that came with them.
“Offense started out hot, there wasn’t really much they could do to stop us,” Thomas said. “Unfortunately, we weren’t able to capitalize in key situations. We got an interception early in the second quarter when we were up seven that gave us a chance to take the momentum and put them away, but there was a bad snap and Chavez was able to get the ball back.
“There were a couple other times where we were in the red zone and weren’t able to finish drives due to personal flags or false starts. So, offensively, we have to be able to get out of our own way.”
As both teams found the end zone and Desert Vista attempted a comeback, both teams became emotional. A common sight for November football with two teams vying for a playoff opportunity this late in the season.
Yet, despite the penalties, Cesar Chavez head coach William Chipley was proud of the way his team performed.
“That was one of the top games that we have played, with all of the penalties and kids getting thrown out, it was a chippy game,” Chipley said. “We came out and said there is no reason to not keep playing and they played hard and fought it out.”
While the Champions are still in contention for the playoffs, Desert Vista is preparing for its final game.
The Thunder hope to finish strong next week against Desert Ridge. For Delgado, it’s an opportunity to end his high school career on a good note and set the standard for next season.
Overall, he aims to help this program turn back in the right direction.
“I think it’s really important now that it is obviously our last game,” Delgado said. “Just to set up our younger guys for next year. We need a whole new mindset going into next year. We need to be more unified.
“If we end this year with a win, it will be really good for next season.”
Thomas, a junior, agrees. And he knows it will take a fast start against the Jaguars to accomplish that goal.
“Next week we have to come out firing and hopefully keep that intensity for a full 48 minutes,” Thomas said. “Winning next week will be huge for confidence heading into the off season.”
