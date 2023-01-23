Desert Vista High School has always had a winning culture in its athletics, and boys’ soccer is no different.
Under head coach Trent Elliot, the Thunder have captured the state title twice in his four years leading the program. He took over the program early in the 2018 season and never looked back, winning the 6A title in his first year. Then the Thunder fell short in the semifinals to Hamilton in 2019 and to Brophy in the 2020 title match.
During the 2021-22 season, the Thunder boasted a 20-1-4 record that ended with the state title over Chandler. However, that championship team was not built during the season, but forged through heartbreak and adversity in years past.
“I had a group of five that were sophomores on varsity, and they went through two years of losing,” Elliot said. “From the end of their junior year they made it a point that wasn’t going to happen again.”
Through the hardship, Elliot says that the boys embraced the underdog mentality and pushed each other to overcome the final hump.
His team in 2022-23 is still learning.
This season, Desert Vista has lost four close games in power point play by one goal.
“Really, the wakeup call for us was the Brophy game – even the Perry game – we got cards,” Elliott said. “We ended the Brophy game 10 against 11 and that's when they scored. We ended the Perry game eight against 11.”
The turnaround starts with attitude.
First year varsity player and sophomore defenseman Genki Shinohara said he’s noticed the attitude has been “negative” compared to what he has seen in years past.
While the Thunder continue to develop the maturity and mental fortitude, Elliot has seen growth and believes his group will be a “tough team to deal with” down the stretch.
“I’ll take a 24-seed and run into the tournament and try to make a five or six game run,” he said.
Being shadowed by Brophy as the top school in the East Valley paired with adversity from years past, propelled the Thunders title run in 2022-23.
However, senior defenseman Lionel Williams admitted they lost sight of their drive after doing so.
“We had the chip on our shoulder to go and prove to everybody that we were the team to watch, we were the team to beat,” he said. “This season, having that title, at the beginning of the season we didn’t have that drive to look to.”
Now more than halfway through the season, the Thunder sit at 8-8 overall, 1-0 in their section. With section play still yet to begin, Elliot said that it is the small goals that will help get the team rolling, the first of which is to win the 6A Central.
Desert Vista graduated 11 players from last year, but Elliot said that isn’t the biggest challenge for the team now.
“The hardest part this year is the seniors adapting to their new role,” he said. “That’s been our struggle so far this year. We didn’t go through a lot of adversity last year ... There weren't a lot of games where we got down or had to figure out what we had to do to come back. And I think that’s what I’m realizing with this group is, as juniors, they don’t have a struggle, so how do we react to what we’re going through.”
Senior midfielder Micah Vasey acknowledged that the key difference between the two teams has been internal, referencing the turbulence that ignited the team chemistry of last year.
“Playing with both the teams, it's kind of hard to form a team on the field the same way that we had last year,” Vasey said. “We’re still working on adjusting the team dynamic and our play style.”
To get the team back on track to defend their title, Williams said it’s “more of a focus aspect.”
“It’s not getting flustered,” he said, adding that it is frustrating at times, but it is about how the team can bounce back game by game.
“Last year it was focusing on getting to goal more, this year is just focusing on the team dynamic and working together,” Vasey added. “This team, the talent is a lot more (than last years), we need to learn to funnel that energy.”
The Thunder have fallen victim to the post-title slump that teams of all sports often face.
But the season is not lost, nor should the Thunder community lose faith as the remaining five games for Desert Vista are sectional matchups.
“It’s just remembering who we are and what we have to do and take it game by game,” Williams said.
