When Heather Simpson was approached before the school year by Horizon Honors Athletic Director Nate Agostini, he pleaded with her to take over the cheer program that had been canceled for two years due to the COVID pandemic.
Horizon Honors had just four cheer athletes at the time, including Simpson’s daughter Faith, a senior at the small Ahwatukee public charter school. The team was also without coaches just days before the start of the season. Without hesitation, Simpson got to work.
Despite not having a background in cheer, she quickly built the program from four participants to 11, most of which underclassmen. She also found an assistant coach to help her with day-to-day operations, including practices, choreography and overall planning for the season.
Most programs start in the summer months. Horizon Honors didn’t have choreography until late October. But that didn’t stop the program from qualifying for the state cheer competition for the first time since 2005.
“It’s pretty amazing. It’s been a lot,” Simpson said. “When we started, there was barely anybody. We’ve been under the gun all year. But it’s pretty awesome.”
Simpson sought help from Michael Dougherty, who has an extensive background in cheer from his time growing up in Oregon and Washington.
Dougherty won six national championships in his 15 years as a competitive cheerleader. He’s competed at the world championships twice and placed top three twice at two of the biggest competitions in the country.
Between high school and college, he has five years of All-Star and coaching experience. Wanting to get back into coaching in Arizona, Dougherty found Simpson’s add for an assistant coach and took a leap of faith.
He had tried joining other programs but found they weren’t the right fit for him as a coach. But with Simpson and Horizon Honors, it was an immediate match.
“I saw it and I thought, ‘hey, I’ll take a chance,’” Dougherty said. “Here we are. We weren’t even sure we would have enough athletes to compete. We asked the team what their goal was, and they set the state competition as their goal. We tried to do everything we could to make that goal come true for them.
“When it did it was like, ‘ok, here we go.’”
The two coaches and four cheerleaders at the time held meetings at the school
to recruit more athletes. Many of those who joined did so without previous cheer experience.
Not only was Horizon Honors behind other programs in terms of choreography, they also were forced to start with the basic fundamentals of cheer.
But each athlete bought into the system. They worked hard at practices and on their own. They improved each day and started to see that success pay off at competitions. At the qualifying meet, they placed among the top three, which gave them an automatic berth in the state finals.
“We worked our way up and tried different things,” said Faith, who also plays softball at Horizon Honors. “We saw which ones stuck the best and which ones we would be able to compete with. Our coaches obviously aren’t going to have us do some crazy skills we won’t be able to hit and not be able to qualify.
“Even if our difficulty is low, it’s our technique that has been giving us a higher score.”
Faith is one of just two seniors on the team along with Imani Fair. She feels that the two of them are leaving a positive legacy on the program. More than that, she takes pride in knowing she is part of a class that helped rebuild the team from the ground up when it was at risk of being canceled altogether.
Horizon Honors is a school often overlooked by the bigger public schools in Ahwatukee – Desert Vista and Mountain Pointe. Both have an extensive history in competitive cheer. Desert Vista has appeared at nationals on many occasions, including this season.
Faith knows the bigger schools receive the most attention. But she’s hoping to change that.
“Normally, when people ask what school we go to and we say Horizon Honors nobody knows what that is or they think we are talking about the Horizon in Scottsdale,” Faith said. “I think our sports have been getting better, especially in cheer. We’ve always been last or second-to-last.
“I really want to put us out there.”
Horizon Honors will compete in
the Division IV state championship meet on Saturday, March 12 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix. The athletes all have state-title aspirations along with their coaches. Though Simpson admits if they place in the top three, she’ll be happy.
The program as a whole has come a long way since it was canceled due to COVID. It took two new coaches, several new faces and a fast-tracked training program to get them to where they are now. But during that time, they’ve taken enormous leaps and bounds to compete for a state championship.
That alone has made this season special for Simpson.
“It’s pretty amazing,” Simpson said. “The kids have worked really hard, and we’ve been hard on them and told them we have to put in that work to get where we want to be. They’ve all done their part. It’s not me, it’s not coach Michael. It’s all one team. We’ve turned into a well-oiled machine in a very short amount of time.
“It’s a testament to how bad they
want it.”
