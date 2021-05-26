A pair of former Desert Vista athletes now competing collegiately at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix received the school’s most prestigious award given to seniors on an annual basis.
Brock Burton and Kaylee Dietrich, seniors for Grand Canyon’s baseball and softball teams, were honored with the Roland L. Beck Senior Scholar-Athlete Award, which honors senior athletes at the university who also demonstrate leadership, excel in the classroom and are involved in a local church. Burton and Dietrich were honored with the award as part of the Lopey Awards, an annual ceremony put on by Grand Canyon at end of every school year.
“It was cool to walk up on that stage with Kaylee and share that moment with her,” Burton said. “I was honored and blessed to be able to accept that award that night with her.”
Burton has started at center field for Grand Canyon the last two seasons. He is currently third on the team with a .321 batting average and leads Grand Canyon in doubles (13), is second in total walks (23) and has 35 RBI. He also has six home runs on the year for the Lopes.
On top of his performance on the field, Burton has also excelled in the classroom. A sports management major, he currently boasts a 3.64 GPA and has been part of the GCU Building Champions Leadership Academy, a program with workshops that focus on leadership, decision-making, personal and professional development and career readiness.
During his time with the baseball program, he has also started to lead the team in bible study. He’s also spent time volunteering at various charitable organizations across the Valley, including St. Mary’s Food Bank and Feed My Starving Children.
“What’s really cool about GCU sports is they do a good job of having the teams volunteer and give back to the community,” said Burton, who aspires to continue his baseball career at the next level. “It’s really cool to give your time and energy to something that really matters. Especially Feed My Starving Children, they make it fun with music and knowing you’re helping feed people who really need the food is a blessing.”
Like Burton, Dietrich was also involved in Grand Canyon’s Building Champions Leadership Academy. She, too, has volunteered at organizations like Feed My Starving Children as well as the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Camp, Children's Cancer Network, Banner Thunderbird Pediatrics and One Lope Voter Registration.
Dietrich also helped organize events for a 6-year-old girl battling Cystic Fibrosis named Kennedy, who was adopted by the Grand Canyon softball program.
The senior was a three-year starter for Grand Canyon at catcher and made 116 starts throughout her career.
She said she was surprised to be nominated for the Roland L. Beck Senior Scholar-Athlete Award. But she wasn’t surprise when Burton joined her on stage to also accept the award. Afterall, they had always found themselves in similar situations dating back to their high school careers at Desert Vista.
“I knew how much this award meant to every athlete on campus,” Dietrich said. “I honestly didn’t think I would win it. Just the fact that people in the athletic community saw me as a leader and worth of this award was special to me.
“Then when Brock and I were both on stage, I wasn’t even surprised. Since we got to GCU it seemed like we were always side by side, so I just thought it made sense for both of us to win the award.”
Dietrich gained the attention of college programs early on in her high school career with the Thunder. As a sophomore, she made the decision to commit to Grand Canyon. While she admits it was an early decision, in her mind, it was the right one.
She and Burton were in the same English class in high school. But the two rarely spoke.
It wasn’t until their junior year when Burton also made his verbal commitment to play for the Lopes the two realized they would both be representing Desert Vista at the next level and at the same school.
“We never really talked in high school until he found out he was going to play baseball at GCU, and I was already committed for softball so we kind of built our friendship off of that,” Dietrich said. “Being able to represent Desert Vista with both of us winning the award, it was awesome.”
The two both played vital roles for Grand Canyon throughout their athletic careers. Dietrich’s final season with the Lopes came to an end on May 14 in the Western Athletic Conference Tournament.
Burton, meanwhile, is preparing to help Grand Canyon navigate through the WAC Tournament. The Lopes’ baseball program is currently will enter the conference tournament as the No. 1 seed after defeating Cal Baptist, which entered the two-game series last weekend tied with Grand Canyon for first place.
Growing up in Ahwatukee, they’ve both taken pride in representing not only Desert Vista, but the entire community. They hope to continue making a difference in the lives they come in contact with. Whether that be in the form of charity or by the legacy they each leave on their respective athletic programs.
“This award goes way beyond softball,” Dietrich said. “I had the opportunity to help bring a lot of athletes and students their faith. In my four years we had eight to 10 girls baptized in the pool. Me being able to help girls find their faith I think is the best legacy I could leave at GCU.”
“I want to do everything right by the Ahwatukee community, Desert Vista and when I’m done with GCU, I want to do everything right by them,” Burton added. “It’s been really fun to live out my dream playing baseball and to look back and see how far I’ve come. To still be able to play baseball at a high level, it’s something I try not to take for granted.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.