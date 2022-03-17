The sound of parents clapping, a baseball hitting a glove and the crack of a metal bat are often heard in Ahwatukee during the spring with Little League in full swing.
For many kids, it’s just the start of their journey with America’s greatest pastime. Many will go on to play in high school, a select few beyond that. But for now, the main focus remains on the current season.
Those who are of age, generally 12 to 13 years old, may have a bigger task at hand as they aim to not only make All-Stars but become the first Ahwatukee Little League team to reach South Williamsport and the Little League World Series since 2006.
Even back then, making a run of that caliber was a daunting task. Yet, like then, it is possible.
“When you talk about the journey to get there, it could’ve easily gone the other way,” Tom Kingery said. “There’re only eight teams in the entire Little League system in the United States who get to go. It’s very difficult. It takes hard work, and you have to have a team that really fits together. But beyond that, you have to have luck and things have to fall your way.
“Things fell our way and we played great.”
Tom was the manager and head coach for the 2006 team that made it to the big show. Along with assistant Rich Camarillo, he coached the Ahwatukee All-Star team through in-state competition and then regionals in California.
The team had to go through the likes of Chandler National, a perennial power in the East Valley brewing talented players such as current Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger.
But make no mistake, Ahwatukee has produced its fair share of talent – and some were on the 2006 Little League roster.
“Even back then you could tell some of these guys … there was something special about them not only as players but as human beings,” said Sam Kingery, one of Tom’s twins on the team.
“Growing up in Ahwatukee and playing together for so long, we were able to see that in each other,” he recalled. “I think it’s the coolest thing to see your friends be successful and it’s pretty amazing to see some of them on TV whether it be in college or they’re professional. I think it’s an extremely talented and nice group of guys we had.”
Sam still remembers the team’s run to South Williamsport with great detail. He cherishes having the opportunity to share that with his father and twin brother, Scott.
But beyond the familial connection, he also remembers bonding with the players while on the road. They often crowded each other’s hotel rooms when out of town for regional play. They became close and many remained in contact after they exited the World Series in pool play. Georgia, which went on to win the World Series, had the head-to-head advantage over the Ahwatukee team to advance.
Sam and Scott went on to play baseball at Mountain Pointe, where they helped lead the Pride to a title in 2011. From there, Scott went to the University of Arizona and the Phillies. Sam went to NAU and took a sales position in Chicago.
He is now back home in the Valley preparing to apply to a physical therapy program.
Shaun Chase, the hero for the team in regionals against California, went on to have a good career at Desert Vista before going off to Oregon. Ryan Modi, who also went to Desert Vista, continued his career at Paradise Valley College before heading to Kansas Wesleyan University.
Other players went on to play golf in college. Some focused on a career outside of baseball and have become successful.
“It’s super cool to look back on it and see those years following that,” Scott said. “Not a lot of people from that team ended up playing baseball in college, but it was a good group of guys and it’s cool to see what everyone did after that. That was such a big moment in life and to see the route everyone took after it is great to see.”
Looking back, Sam and Scott believe their experience in trying to make it to the Little League World Series prepared them for what was to come in their lives with baseball.
Most notably, it was the West Region championship at Al Houghton Stadium in San Bernardino, California, where the team beat Northern California 11-3 behind the bat of a then 13-year-old Chase.
The game was televised on ESPN – a first for the players and coaches of the team. It was also played in front of over 9,000 live spectators, another first and one that resulted in some nerves for the players.
“I don’t know if there were any of us that weren’t a little bit nervous,” Sam said. “But having everyone feeling the same way calmed you a little bit. But it was incredible. I don’t think I’ve played in front of that many people since then.
“I think going back to that day, the opening ceremonies were incredible. There were so many people of all ages there to see us play. It’s a crazy feeling.”
There are times when Sam and Scott still reminisce about the 2006 run with friends from the team, those they played against and their family. It was a time in their lives where nothing else mattered. Their main focus was baseball.
Scott often visits Mountain Pointe’s baseball program to talk with the team. He and a few others have also taken batting practice on the field during the lockout that was finally resolved on March 10. There are also times where he sees Little Leaguers practicing at local parks in Ahwatukee or near his home in Scottsdale.
He can give countless amounts of advice to current Little League players about how to improve their form at the plate or at their respective position. But the one thing he always remembered from his and Sam’s days was the fun of the game.
At the time, neither of them played it with the idea to make it a career. Scott admits that didn’t happen until his sophomore season at the University of Arizona. He just played for fun and the pure love he had for it. Enjoying every moment is the best advice he believes he can give to Little Leaguers in Ahwatukee chasing glory just like he, Sam and Tom had 16 years ago.
“Where we got to as a team, it had to do with a lot of luck,” Scott said. “We were a good team in Arizona, but there are a lot of other really good teams out there.
“For kids starting now, I would just tell them to enjoy it. Little League is the simplest and most fun form of the game. You can go out there and learn something new and improve every day while having fun with your friends. Take it easy and play the game the way it’s supposed to be played.”
