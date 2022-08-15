Everest Leydecker starting DV wrestling career as national champ

It took a moment for reality to set in for Everest Leydecker on Sunday, July 21 in Fargo, N.D.
Even as her father, Randy, jumped up and down on the side of the mat and her mother, Shelly, shouted from the stands, she had to let the moment sink in before she was able to start celebrating herself.
“I was in shock,” Leydecker said. “When I realized I won I was super happy. It was crazy. I never thought I would get there. Even a year ago I never expected to go to Fargo. A lot has changed.”
Leydecker, competing for the first time in freestyle at the 16U wrestling national championships, won the title. She went 6-0 at the tournament, bringing her overall record to 78-9.
She’s only been wrestling for five years, but quickly became a natural. She owes much of that to her parents.
Randy was a wrestler at Arizona State University. Shelly is one of her biggest supporters who spends countless hours driving her back and forth to wrestling practice, workouts or Jiu-Jitsu. Leydecker’s wrestling career, while still in its infant stages, is a family effort.
That’s what made her freestyle national championship so special. It’s a style of wrestling she had just started but was determined to succeed in. Her desire to try new things and become great in the process is one of her top personality traits.
“She’s pretty amazing,” Shelly said. “Even as a little kid, she just makes up her mind that she is going to do something. When she was younger, she had a binky and we told her they were for babies. So, she took it out of her mouth, threw it in the trash can and never asked for it again. It’s just how she’s wired.
“She’s a straight-A student and she pushes herself. She’s something else.”
The national title in July was the second of Leydecker’s career.
In March she competed at the USA Wrestling Girls FK National tournament in California. Wrestling in the 15U, 122-pound class, she placed first in Folkstyle. Both national titles hold a special place in her heart, but the most recent is more desirable because of how fresh into her freestyle career she is.
Leydecker became just the second female wrestler from Arizona to win a national championship in Fargo. The first was Stefana Jelacic, who became one of the first females to ever win a gold medal in the state girls’ wrestling tournament in its inaugural season in 2019.
Leydecker said she and Jelacic had crossed paths on some occasions, with Jelacic offering some training advice. Now a freshman at Desert Vista, Leydecker plans to take some of what Jelacic taught her, as well as head coach David Gonzalez, and apply it early on in.
“I used to know Stefana, she was really nice and worked with me,” Leydecker said. “I always looked up to her when I was little, and I always thought she was really good. Now I know I’m as good as her and it makes me feel good.
“I hope to just grow and continue to win championships. I want to just get better in the practice room.”
Living in Ahwatukee, Leydecker and her family have witnessed everything Gonzalez has built at Desert Vista.
He’s had several All-American wrestlers. He’s had several win major in-season tournaments for the Thunder, including standout Brett Johnson in Wisconsin in 2018, who was also one of the best defensive linemen in the state for the football program.
With that, Gonzalez has built Desert Vista into a yearly title contender with multiple top-10 and higher finishes in the last several years. He’s never had a national champion, however. Until now with Leydecker.
Gonzalez is excited for the opportunity to coach and mentor her. He also knows she will be instrumental in building up the girls’ program in a yearly contender like the boys.
“I have to think of ways to push her. And if I’m pushing her, I’m pushing the rest of the team,” Gonzalez said. “With the girls just starting, we want to take them to the same place we did with the guys. Having her in the program puts us back on the map with the girls. We’re glad she decided to come here.”
Leydecker is still a few months away from officially starting her freshman wrestling career with the Thunder. The team won’t hold its official practice until late October.
That gives her a little bit of downtime before the season. Especially coming off of six straight matches in Fargo, she is looking forward to taking a step back. She will still train, however, as well as practice Jiu-Jitsu. She enjoys staying active, it’s what keeps her going.
She knows with her two national titles come expectations and a little bit of pressure for her in high school. But she thrives off of it.
Part of the reason she came to Desert Vista was to learn from Gonzalez and help him build the program. Now, she has that chance and it’s an opportunity she is looking forward to.
“I like to wrestle for a team. I had a lot of fun in middle school, but I know this is even bigger,” Leydecker said. “I know this is going to make me a lot better. It’s going to be fun, the team aspect of it.
