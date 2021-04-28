Competing in throwing events in track and field always seemed to be in Mason Hickel’s future while growing up in Ahwatukee. Both shot put and discus had already started to become engraved into his family legacy.
His father, Troy, threw in high school and college before he became a coach. His older brother, Torrey, also became involved in shot put and discus and went on to compete at a high level for Desert Vista and is currently on the track and field team at Oklahoma State.
Now a senior for the Thunder, Mason has begun to carve his own path in throws while upholding what has become a family tradition of excellence from the circles.
“I didn’t really start to fall in love with it until my brother really showed the path he took,” Mason said. “Really I attribute it to my father and I’m sure my brother attributes a lot of it to my dad.”
Like his older brother, Mason began throwing at a young age. He was 4 years old when his father began training technique when throwing. Still not old or strong enough to handle the 12-pound iron ball used in shot put competitions, he practiced with a softball.
Troy said Mason began to pick up the sport quick and grew a love for it in the same manner he did as a kid. His passion for throwing events continued to grow as he became stronger and more agile while utilizing proper technique. It also helped seeing Torrey have success in a similar way their father did.
In a way, that further fueled Mason’s desire to be great at the two sports.
“It’s a ladder down the family,” Mason said. “I realized my freshman year I was a lot further ahead than a lot of people. When I threw 60-feet as a junior I realized the colleges would start looking at me.”
Torrey won two state titles while with Desert Vista’s track and field team. He was also named to the All-State team three out of his four high school years.
This past indoor season as a senior at Oklahoma State, he placed in the top-10 of all seven events he competed in, including two first-place finishes. He finished 10th overall at the Big 12 Championships.
Like he did with Torrey, Troy has coached Mason both privately and as an assistant on staff at Desert Vista. Overall, Troy has coached 23 state champion throwers throughout his coaching career.
Having the opportunity to coach Torrey and now Mason has been special for Troy. It’s not only allowed the three to further bond but to carve out their college futures.
“It’s a blessing, to be honest,” Troy said of his chance to coach both of his sons. “Sometimes I have to separate dad from coach, sometimes the children hear dad and I want them to hear coach. To be honest, it’s been a blessing to be part of this with them and to come along for the ride with them.
“You get a front row seat to their successes and a front row seat to put an arm around them during the tough days.”
Mason entered his freshman season at Desert Vista eager to become one of the school’s all-time greats. But he had to battle through adversity early on after tearing ligaments in his ankle while in practice as a freshman. The injury ultimately ended his season early, but he battled to come back stronger.
As a sophomore he placed seventh overall in shot put at the state meet. His junior year was cut short due to the pandemic, which he took advantage of to prepare early for his senior season. As of this year, he now holds the record for longest shot put throw at Desert Vista with 63-feet, 6 inches, a mark he accomplished during a tri-meet on April 14 against Mountain Pointe and Queen Creek.
The throw also inched him closer to his ultimate goal of hitting the 65-foot mark before he graduates.
“I think 65-feet is obtainable,” Troy said. “Obviously, it’s going to take a lot of work. But he has the drive. He trains hard and lifts well in the weight room.”
Mason is currently among the favorites to win the state title in shot put this season. He’s the top-ranked thrower in the sport and is among the top-five in discus after throwing a personal best 176-feet, 11 inches at the 81st Nike Chandler Rotary on April 10.
He’s placed first in all but one event he’s competed in this season and has become the leader of a Desert Vista throws team that is poised to help lift the rest of a talented Thunder boys team to a state title for the first time since 2018. Finishing his high school career with a state championship in one or both events has been a goal for Mason since he stepped foot on campus.
Being able to potentially share that moment with his father will make it even more special.
“I think it will definitely be your picture-perfect movie scene where you’re walking in and have the weight of your high school career on your shoulders,” Mason said. “Being the youngest in my family will definitely add more to it.
“I think it will be interesting and something special could happen on that last throw.”
