Expectations high for Pride football this season

Head Coach Eric Lauer didn’t have a four-year plan when he was hired to take over the program in 2020.
He wanted to build it from the ground up, starting with establishing a new culture that players, coaches and fans would rally around. “Embrace the Chase” was adopted. Its meaning is simple: Embrace the grind that comes with creating a successful program.
Lauer brought back the same mentality and energy the Pride program had when he was a top assistant under Norris Vaughan, who led Mountain Pointe to its last state championship in 2013 and a national ranking.
And while he didn’t have a set goal about when he wanted to see his work flourish, the caliber of players and success this past season have almost forced him to raise his own expectations for his program. In his and the minds of the players, they’re ready to compete for
a championship.
“We’re excited,” Lauer said. “This has been the best spring since being here. The energy is all going in the same direction and that has to do with the players.”
Like it was when Vaughan was at the helm, Mountain Pointe has once again become a destination school for high school student-athletes looking to transfer. It was a slow domino effect that began a year ago with Christian Clark departing rival Desert Vista to join the Pride’s backfield.
That created perhaps the most dynamic running back room in the state, led by then-senior Jay’len Rushing, Clark and Randle Parker. Rushing held some Division I offers but went the Division II route by signing with Washburn. Now seniors, Clark and Parker will carry on what the three did together last season when they all eclipsed 1,000 all-purpose yards.
Many other players from the area saw what Mountain Pointe had been starting to build with the few that moved in. Clark is now committed to Texas and is ranked as the No. 2 all-purpose back in the country. Parker is up to five Division I offers himself.
“It feels great,” Parker said. “I’m finally starting to see my hard work pay off.”
The domino effect of transfers has since taken off in Mountain Pointe’s favor.
Over 10 athletes varying in age transferred from Desert Vista to the Pride, including top junior safety Rylon Dillard-Allen. Three of Chaparral’s top sophomores made the move, too, including linebacker Jaylyn Colter, who already holds an offer from Oregon.
Many players will help bolster a Mountain Pointe defense that struggled in past years. The addition of new defensive coordinator Zach Griffin will also help. Griffin led the Basha defense to a win in the Open Division title game last season.
“I’ve seen a lot of improvement,” senior defensive back Joseph Washington said. “Coach Griffin is bringing a lot of knowledge to our team. I feel like we’re more of a family now.”
Washington said he could sense a change in the coaching staff right away after last year’s loss in the 6A quarterfinals. There were no more pats on the backs for small victories such as making the playoffs or beating certain teams.
That’s now an expectation.
Mountain Pointe isn’t just trying to inch its way back to relevancy with perhaps another quarterfinals appearance this season. The Pride are looking to bust through the doors and compete for the 6A title. Or, even better, make the Open. But Parker believes discipline will be key in making that happen.
“We’ve got talent. Everybody is competing,” Parker said. “Discipline is really a factor. I feel like the team that won three games a couple years ago was more talented but we weren’t disciplined. The little things matter.”
Lauer knows his team has the talent to make a deep run. That was the case before the influx of transfers this off-season. The offensive line returns all but one starter and will be anchored by senior Chris Winston and junior Kaleb Jones, who holds multiple Power 5 offers.
The Pride have reloaded at wideout, and Robert Knorr is beginning to separate himself as the likely starter at quarterback to replace 2,000-yard passer Chris Arviso.
Now, it’s all about putting it together.
“We’re coming out as a unit,” Washington said. “The culture here is all about being a brotherhood and holding each other accountable.”
Mountain Pointe had good showings in 7s and big man competitions throughout the summer. They bonded as a team camping out on the gym floor at the school the first week of July.
They’ve become a confident bunch but one that doesn’t let the hype from outside entities distract them from their goal. They want to bring Mountain Pointe back. It’s the expectation.
“We’re all in,” Lauer said. “We try every year to self-assess and improve. I think we’re progressing in the right direction.”
