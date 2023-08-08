Ahwatukee Little Leaguers make historic sweep

In 2006, Ahwatukee Little League’s 12 and under (12U) team represented the West Region at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
According to Ryan Mangum, that run can be considered as “the apex” for the league.
More than 15 years later, Mangum – manager of the league’s 11 and under (11U) squad – witnessed the organization make more history. It came on July 8, as the 12U, 11U and 10 and under (10U) All Star teams simultaneously won the district title for their age group for the first time since the league’s founding in 1985.
“It really was special,” Mangum said. “The 12’s this year, they won as 11’s last year and so we knew they were going to have a solid squad coming into this year. The 11’s, the team that Jeff (Parent) and I coach, they lost in the district championship to Chandler National (North) and so they had a chip on their shoulder coming into this season.
“Then, the 10’s were a bit of a question mark. We thought they’d be solid, but we had no idea how they were going to perform as a whole.”
Mangum said the 10U team progressed throughout the tournament and “really dominated just about everybody they played” while the 11U team went undefeated in district tournament play – “which was terrific.”
When the 11U team went into the final game against Chandler National North,” he added, “we and the boys were really determined to play the team that beat us in the final last year.”
Though the 12U team lost its first two games, it “came back to win at the end of districts.”
According to Parent, the league’s president and Mangum’s assistant on the 11U team, support was palpable through all three games.
After the 10U squad defeated Tempe South 17-2 to complete an undefeated record in the district tournament, players, their parents and coaches went to watch the undefeated 11U program Chandler National North 8-4.
Representatives from both squads then went to support the 12U team, who clinched the trifecta with a 9-2 victory over Tempe South.
“It was just a really exciting community experience with everybody being there and being able to support each other,” said Eric Cable, the manager of the 10U team. “It was just a fun night.
“This was the first time I’ve been a part of All Stars, but it seemed really special, especially for the folks that had been there a while.”
In the state tournament. The 10U squad finished in third, while both the 11U and 12U teams placed in the top six.
The postseason run was enjoyable for Bryan Trollop, the 12U manager.
Trollop was focused on his players having a great experience. Leading the group ended up being an “awesome opportunity” for him, as this summer marked the furthest the Ahwatukee Little League 12U team has advanced since 2011.
“For the 12U team, most of those kids, this is their last year in Little League,” Trollop said. “They age out of Little League.
“They’re not able to come back next year, but it’s nice to lay the groundwork for these other teams and other kids that still have years left to play.
“If you’re a younger kid and you’re coming in and looking at Ahwatukee Little League and saying, ‘Oh yeah, you have three teams that just went to districts and won,’ I’d be pretty excited to go play in that league.”
The three teams bonded partly through service activities – including a packing session at Feed My Starving Children that attended by all 33 players, coaches and parents.
As for play, Mangum recalled that one of the most exciting wins” for the 11U team came when it was down 9-2 in the second inning.
“The boys rallied and each unit knocked off a couple of runs to where we were able to have a walk-off hit in the bottom of the last inning, which I think really encapsulated just how focused and determined and unified they were,” he said.
Cable noted the effort as “fantastic.” “Our message was, ‘Hey, we’re a team. We’re going to be positive. We’re going to pick each other up. We’re going to play hard and practice hard, but we’re going to have fun and support each other,’” Cable said.
“I can speak for my son. He probably knew half the kids and he made some lifelong friends just through the five or six weeks that we were a part of this. Kids that he had never talked to, they gelled incredibly well. They supported each other.”
