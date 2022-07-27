Ahwatukee PONY Baseball League gearing up for new season

Rafael de Luna III stumbled upon the PONY League two years ago while visiting Zzeeks Pizza in Ahwatukee having lunch with his family.
A flyer advertising the league caught his eye. After some research he signed himself up as a coach alongside his son, Roman. The league offered a change of pace in the fall for Roman, who also plays soccer. It didn’t take long for both the de Luna’s to fall in love with all the league had to offer.
That’s why when he was approached by board members to serve as the president of the league for the upcoming fall 2022 season, he took the challenge head on. Now, he’s preparing to welcome a slew of kids of several age groups to the league for the fall season.
“I signed up to be a coach last year and I really had an amazing time,” de Luna said. “When I was approached about joining the board as president, I thought of it as a good way to give back to my community and it’s something I’m passionate about.”
PONY offers youth baseball players the opportunity to play year-round baseball at a fraction of the cost of club ball and without the travel. According to de Luna, several players in the league participate in Ahwatukee Little League during the spring and summer months then immediately make the jump over to PONY.
The PONY League offers five different division separated by age group.
PONY consists of 14 and under players. Bronco caters to the 12U group and Mustang to the 10U players. Pinto (8U) and Shetland (6U) use machines to pitch to players. Shetland also has a t-ball option.
De Luna hopes to have as many as eight teams in some of the older age groups and six for the younger kids. He’s also begun working on interleague play with the Chandler PONY League to give players from both cities a chance to play at different fields during the week, separate from their typical Saturday games.
“We’re working on some possibilities to play some interleague games,” de Luna said. “We are trying to introduce interleague. We are just trying to figure out the schedule. But that’s the goal.”
A unique aspect of PONY League is the players’ ability to steal bases beginning at the 10U age group. Beginning at that age the league as a whole begins to move toward a Major League style of play.
It gives players some variety and the ability to improve their skills in different aspects of baseball.
Registration for the PONY League is currently open and will remain open through Aug. 6. Once registered, kids ages 8 and older will compete in a two-day skills evaluation that will take place Monday, Aug. 8 through Tuesday, Aug. 9.
There, kids will go through various drills including fielding groundballs, batting and more. De Luna said it helps coaches of each team evaluate and identify players they want to draft for their teams for the season. It also gives players who are experienced for their age the opportunity to jump up a division.
“It will be typical to any other tryout,” de Luna said. “We just kinda want to look at and engage their skill level. If a player goes and tryouts and they have the skills to play in a division up, they have that opportunity to get drafted.
“We also try to accommodate any requests for players to play with friends or family, stuff like that.”
Official practices for the PONY League begin Aug. 15, with Opening Day less than a month later on Sept. 10. City of Phoenix fields will be utilized for practices and Kyrene fields – such as Akimel A-al Middle School – for games.
As the season approaches, de Luna grows more excited. This will be his first time running a league and he wants to make sure as many hiccups as possible are avoided. But most importantly, he hopes players that register get the most out of their PONY Baseball League experience.
“I’m extremely excited but also very nervous because I’m doing something I’ve never done before,” de Luna said. “My main goal right now is to get Opening Day kicked off.”
For more information on the PONY Baseball League, including the link to register, visit www.ponybaseballaz.com.
