Braxton Thomas thriving at QB position for Desert Vista

Braxton Thomas’ time as quarterback was interrupted as a freshman when he was placed as defensive end while playing for the Chandler Wolves.
Already having a size advantage over most at that level, he made an impact. He said he had double-digit sacks in his first high school season, but his love for throwing the ball never faded. He made the move over to Desert Vista after his freshman year and sat half the season. When he was eligible, he took advantage of every opportunity given to him while on the field.
Now, he heads into the 2022 season as the full-time starter and leader of the team. It’s a role he believes he is prepared for.
“There’s a lot of weight on my shoulders to be on point every day,” Thomas said. “Whether that’s in the weight room, in the hallways or on the field. It’s all about teaching the other guys how to step up.”
Thomas started splitting time with fellow quarterback Jackson Akins last season. Akins, who is entering his senior year, threw for 860 yards and seven touchdowns last season for the Thunder. He is now in contention for the starting quarterback role at Lake Gibson High School in Florida after moving this summer.
That has opened the door for Thomas to step in. Last season, due to his 6-foot-3, 205-pound frame and natural athletic ability, he became the Thunder’s go-to in short-yardage situations. Often, Desert Vista’s offense would run a quarterback dive, power or option to keep the ball in Thomas’ hands and allow him to run over defenders.
He was key to Desert Vista’s success against rival Mountain Pointe, which struggled to contain the Thunder’s run-game in the regular season finale. He also helped take over the backfield for Devon Grubbs, who battled injuries through the second half of the season.
Thomas enjoyed having the opportunity to show off his running skills. But he now aims to prove any naysayers he may have that doubt his ability to throw.
“I’ve known what I’ve been for a long time,” Thomas said. “Now, I’m just waiting for other people to see. I’m so excited. I can’t wait.”
Thomas got started early this off-season with some of his wideouts. They wanted to establish a connection early on that would help them throughout the summer 7 on 7 circuit and to get a jumpstart on the fall season.
Along with returning talent such as Roan Martinez and Victor Sosa, Desert Vista has also benefitted from transfers. Traven Vigenser transferred to the Thunder’s program from Sierra Linda, where new head coach Nate Gill previously led the Bulldogs.
Vigenser’s transfer was a result of a family move, which allows him to play without having to sit due to Arizona Interscholastic Association prior contact rules. Thomas believes he will be one of the Thunder’s most dynamic playmakers on the field this fall, and someone he can trust.
“Braxton knows what he has to do,” Vigenser said. “He’s really smart on the field, he can read the defense and he knows how to sling the ball. It’s nice knowing I have someone like that.”
Thomas’ improvement hasn’t gone unnoticed by teammates like Martinez who were with him last season. While he was more of a running threat to opposing defenses, he did show flashes of what he was able to do through the air.
His big arm and accuracy make him a dynamic prospect for Division I schools. Iowa State recently watched him throw at a summer practice. He has carried that over to 7s and only plans to improve from there.
“All of us as receivers are going to be locked in with him,” Martinez said. “Brax, you can tell he’s improved. Every ball he throws is right where it needs to be. He just knows where to throw it.”
Gill believes Thomas is capable of being a high-level college quarterback. He plans to showcase his skills even more through the Thunder’s offense when the season begins in September.
And right away, Thomas will have the ability to impress in a showcase as the Thunder travel to San Diego to play in the Honor Bowl for the first time since 2019.
Beyond his ability to prove he is capable of playing at a high level, Gill is confident Thomas will lead the Thunder to the playoffs for the season straight year. In doing so, he will show he is much more than just a running quarterback.
“He’s a naturally talented kid with a big arm and a natural athlete,” Gill said. “He’s really a dual-threat kid. But I think where he’s taken the most strides is in his leadership qualities. He’s a kid that leads by example.”
