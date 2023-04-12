Hayden Gorovitz didn’t know what to expect when he lined up to compete against college athletes at the University of Arizona for the Willie Williams Classic.
He was forced to compete unattached to a school, which meant no coaches and no Desert Vista gear. He was alone in Tucson on March 24 with his father, Jeff, but that didn’t stop him from beating an entire field of collegiate athletes in the javelin with a throw of 221-feet, 8 inches.
The throw shattered the state record.
“These past couple of weeks have been hectic, stressful,” Gorovitz said. “Just trying to stay focused and humble. It’s definitely fun. I’m just trying to keep up with schoolwork with all the travel. Just trying to stay focused.”
His performance at the Willie Williams Classic was just another impressive feat Gorovitz has been able to accomplish so far this season as a junior.
He won the Thunder Invitational in February with a throw of 194-feet. On March 10 at the Ridge Invite, he threw 209-6. Just days after his record-setting throw in Tucson, he and a few teammates – including fellow javelin thrower Lucas Schiermeyer – competed at the Texas Relays at the University of Texas in Austin.
Gorovitz won yet again, beating out some of the other top throwers from high schools across the country with a throw of 210-.5. Schiermeyer placed fifth in the competition with a throw of 173-5, just 3-feet shy of his longest throw this season.
“This team is going to be very good,” Gorovitz said. “Most of us we still have another year, including myself. We have a lot of potential going into state this year.”
The stellar junior campaign for Gorovitz doesn’t come as much of a surprise to those around him.
Since he picked up the javelin at 6 years old, he was a natural. But he never took it as serious as he does now because he still aimed to pursue both football and baseball.
He played football through his freshman year at Desert Vista before hanging up his cleats. He did the same for baseball after his sophomore season. Turning his attention to javelin full time allowed him and his parents to go all in with training.
Last summer, a 60-foot runway was installed in the family backyard so he could train. A large wall was installed at the end of it along with a net to keep the javelin within his own yard. His training with his neighbor, Michael Rivers, who has been his coach since he was a child, ramped up. His freshman brother has also joined in on training sessions with Rivers, who competed for Mesa Community College and Arizona State.
He said the support from Rivers and his wife, Melissa, along with Jeff and his mother Kris, has helped him excel and have fun so far this season.
“It’s awesome,” Gorovitz said. “I’m always checking the big boards to make sure nobody is surpassing me. The support has been awesome. It’s been a fun ride so far but I’m hoping for a longer one.”
Gorovitz is one of many Thunder track athletes competing at a high level this season. Many of them happen to also be juniors.
Along with the two throwers, Desert Vista coach Collin Mattoon also took sprinters to the Texas Relays. Many of those same athletes also competed at the Chandler Rotary and Arcadia Invitational in California this past weekend.
The team of Ben Sklodowski, Jacob Gonzalez, Rylon Dillard-Allen and Roan Martinez placed eighth overall in the 4x100-meter relay. Sklodowski, Gonzales and Martinez later teamed with Daniel Hulse to place seventh in the 4x400. The 4x400 team ran a 3:16.01 in the preliminaries at the Texas Relays, which was a new fastest time this season in Arizona and No. 4 all time in the state.
“It was definitely a special trip, and that’s part of the reason we do these trips,” Mattoon said. “It’s rare you get to watch the full team compete. Hearing the excitement breaking down those races, it’s special. We’ve got a good group.”
Gorovitz plans to take it easy the next couple of weeks. He will throw on April 15 at Seton Catholic, then take more time away from competition before the state meet in May.
For now, his training consists of mechanic work, improving his arm angle while throwing and practicing on the runway.
The top thrower in the nation, he aims to continue getting better over the course of the next year. He also has his sights set on major events, including the Olympic Trials next summer.
His goals aren’t far-fetched, and he’s already been able to cross off some of the ones he had written down. He said to be able to accomplish some of them as a junior has been special.
“We’ve definitely been able to mark off a lot so far this year,” Gorovitz said. “I want to accomplish more. But it feels great. All you can ask for is completing your goals and end up facing bigger goals.”
