Desert Vista golf qualifies for state championship

For the 20th year in a row, the Desert Vista Thunder boys’ golf program will compete for a state championship beginning Wednesday, Oct. 26 in Tucson.
The Thunder officially qualified as a team Saturday after its No. 11 state ranking was officially locked in with one of the final events featuring other Division I teams having concluded. The qualification guarantees a chance at the team title yet again.
Head coach Matt Russo said if his team wins their first title since 2016, it would be the ultimate conclusion to a special year with a special group of seniors.
“It would be really special,” Russo said. “The bonding of this group of seniors and how they’ve mentored the other guys, it’s all about passing the torch. What we do this year leads to next year. I think it will keep momentum rolling.”
To qualify, seven of the Thunder’s events this season were counted toward its overall ranking. It’s best score from a single event came on Sept. 20 when they faced Mountain View, Mesa and Saguaro.
Desert Vista won the event and was led by senior Caeden Bolander shooting one-under for the match. The team shot a 150 overall to win. Russo said it’s ironic that his team’s best golf has been played in 36-round matches.
But he believes that, along with a front-loaded schedule, will benefit his players in Tucson beginning Wednesday.
“We haven’t really had a great nine-hole qualifier stretch, which is a good thing leading up to tournament golf,” Russo said. “They’ve been good enough to score and qualify. But our best potential is out of those 36-hole events. We had a good season with a good core of seniors.”
Bolander, seniors Michael Conti and Ross Kocsis, junior Bode Thomas and sophomore Perrin Covey is the group of five that will represent Desert Vista at Omni Tucson National. Russo said they’re a good group that has carried on the legacy set by former Desert Vista golfers in making the state championship.
Those golfers from the past, many of which went on to play at the next level, as well as the former coaches were pivotal to the success of the Thunder golf program.
They set the standard early on and it was up to Russo to continue it with his groups he has coached and will coach in the years to come.
“It’s taken a village,” Russo said of the program’s success. “We’ve had different eras of golfers who have passed the torch to each other. It’s the culture, striving for excellence. It’s been special, for sure. But it has taken a village to get there.”
Desert Vista visited Tucson National last Wednesday for a practice round and get a feel for the desert landscape and tight lies. His players had an opportunity to walk the course and take notes.
That has since been followed up by strong practice sessions where strategy has been the topic of conversation.
Tucson National presents a challenge. But Russo feels his players are ready.
“It’s a tough course but the guys are ready,” Russo said. “I think we have a puncher’s chance to do something special. All three of our seniors can break par and the other two have the ability to hover around par, too. Anything can happen.
“We’re ready to play our best golf.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.