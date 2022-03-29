Jocelyn Briski turned adversity into success

Jocelyn Briski’s path in high school has so far been different than most players her age.
Her freshman softball season at Desert Vista was canceled due to the pandemic. Heading into her sophomore year she walked away from the game completely when her mom, Melissa, was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer. She moved out of her family home to not risk her mom’s health from further complications while COVID-19 ran rampant across the state.
It was a tough time in Briski’s life, but she found strength in her friends and teammates that supported her. Melissa finished radiation treatments last July and is now nearing her one-year anniversary of being cancer free.
“It was definitely a struggle,” Briski said of her mom’s diagnosis and treatment. “Not everybody goes through this and not having anyone to talk to about it was hard, especially as it was during the peak of COVID.
“It was hard being away from her, too, and knowing there was nothing I could do.”
Briski moved back in with her parents after about a month and a half and returned to the softball field a short time later. In September of last year, she committed to the University of Alabama.
Alabama was one of three official visits Briski took. All of her offers came from her film with the Arizona Storm Mathis 18U club team.
She said she immediately felt welcome in Tuscaloosa and already a part of the team. That’s what made her decision to commit so early in her career easy.
“I visited three schools – Alabama, Michigan and Oklahoma – and Alabama was just different than all of them,” Briski said. “They really put the person before the player, and they really care for you.”
With nearly two full seasons at Desert Vista still left on her plate, Briski is motivated to make it special.
She has established herself as one of the top pitchers in the state and country. Last year in the Thunder’s first game of the season against Chandler, Briski threw a perfect game. She struck out 19 batters in Desert Vista’s win.
At the time, it was the third perfect game Briski had ever thrown dating back to youth softball. She also had a no-hitter last season.
It didn’t take long to replicate that same success this year as a junior. Against Mountain View team on Tuesday, March 15, Briski struck out 19 of the 21 batters she faced for another perfect outing. She also hit an RBI double that clinched Desert Vista’s 1-0 win.
“She got a little bit nervous the second to last batter,” Desert Vista coach Chris Crowl said of Briski. “But true to form, she came through. She made a couple of big pitches and got the final pop out and strikeout. For us as a group, she’s our leader.”
Briski is 8-1 so far on the year with a .27 ERA and 125 strikeouts. Her ERA is the 11th best in the country and it’s come against some out-of-state opponents. She also has a .419 batting average with a team-high 14 RBI and three home runs.
But Briski hasn’t done it all on her own. This year’s Desert Vista team is different from those in the past. They have a high level of talent from top to bottom with every player able to contribute at the plate.
Six players, including Briski, boast a batting average higher than .300. Zhalia Asi and Mckenzie Leitgen, two freshmen, lead the team with a .556 and .463 average, respectively.
The Thunder’s losses this season have come against 4A power Canyon Del Oro in Tucson and three California schools. The team is confident, and it shows in the tradition they adopted from 2016.
Every member of the program wears a thin black washer around their ring finger. The main goal is to switch that out at the end of the season with a championship ring.
“This has a constant memory every day as to what we are inspired to do,” Crowl said. “We ask the girls to wear it wherever they are. I was out in Superior and a bartender asked me what it was for. People ask us questions about it. It’s our goal.”
Crowl recognizes that to do that, it will take every player to continue playing at a high level. Many older players have taken some of the freshmen under their wings to help prepare them for a long, taxing season.
That has brought them closer together and grew their confidence as a team. Now, it’s about execution.
“Everybody has to come together and have everything being on at the right time,” Briski said. “Everyone has to know they all have their role and to perform that role.
“We all have the same goals and that’s to win a championship.”
