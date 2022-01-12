Desert Vista knows all too well what heartbreak feels like.
Since the Thunder hoisted the trophy and were crowned 6A boys soccer champions in 2018, they’ve came close to a chance at repeating but fell short in all three seasons.
In 2019, Desert Vista fell in the semifinals to Hamilton, who went on to fall in the title game to Brophy. In 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, Desert Vista lost in the quarterfinals to Chaparral in penalty kicks. The Firebirds went on to finish as the state runner-up.
And last year, with a shortened season due to the pandemic and uncertainty throughout the season, the Thunder again lost in penalty kicks in the quarterfinals. That time, it was to San Luis, which finished as the state runner-up.
“We’re not letting that happen again,” senior forward Connor McHale said. “We want it. We lost players but the players who we have this year, we’ve put our head down and are grinding.”
McHale is one of the seniors who has been a part of the program since Desert Vista’s title. A freshman at the time, he looked on as a spectator when those older than him hoisted the trophy.
He always envisioned himself in their position when he took the pitch as a varsity level player. And now that he’s a senior, he feels this season is when they can get it done.
McHale’s seven goals through 13 games lead the team, which has jumped out to one of its best starting records in years at 8-1-4. Desert Vista’s lone loss this season came against Salpointe Catholic, a powerhouse at the 4A level that took advantage of a Thunder team without five starters due to injuries and red cards.
Desert Vista head coach Trent Elliott said this year’s team differs in many ways to teams in year’s past. For one, the team overall is more well-rounded at every position. Even at midfield and forward, where Elliott said the team had holes to fill, juniors have stepped up to fill those roles.
The team is also closer together this season, according to Elliott.
“The combination of juniors and seniors we have out there, they’ve worked hard to come together, to mesh and gel out on the field,” Elliott said. “I think that effort has gotten us to where we are and put us in the position we’re at now.”
One of the forwards Elliott and McHale have relied upon this season is junior Noah Ervin.
The younger brother of standout wide receiver Elijah Ervin, who helped lead the Thunder football team to the 6A semifinals in 2019, and Hannah, a track runner for Desert Vista, Ervin is blazing his own path to stardom at the school with the soccer program.
Though, he got a late start.
Ervin spent the first two years of his high school career off the pitch for the Thunder. Instead, he took part in a rigorous club soccer schedule with Real Salt Lake, one of the premier organizations with Major League Soccer ties in the state. But as he approached his junior year, he began to fantasize about wearing the navy blue kits.
So, he reunited with Elliott, who coached him in middle school, and joined the team. His only regret now is not joining sooner.
“I definitely wish I played the first two years,” Ervin said. “It’s special. I always want to be the guy they lean on and hopefully I can be the guy in big situations going forward.”
Ervin’s speed and footwork stand out on the pitch. His skillset often forces defenders to gravitate toward him, opening up passing lanes to his fellow forwards.
With three goals so far on the season, Elliott hopes Ervin will be able to find the back of the net more going forward. Having seen him develop from a middle school player to now, he knows he has the ability to make a dramatic impact on the game – more than he does now. McHale agrees.
“He’s hungry and he’s hard on himself no matter how he plays,” McHale said. “He’s technical, he’s fast, he’s everything. He always plays well.”
Between Ervin, McHale and other players such as junior Micah Vasey, senior Nolan Billeter, junior Nathan Willever and the trio of Aidan Klein, Max Bowman and Evan Morris in goal, Desert Vista has the talent at every position to make a run toward the title in 2022. But it won’t be easy.
The Thunder faced Brophy, a soccer dynasty, on Monday in a true test of the Thunder’s grit before entering region play. They then went on to face a gritty Tolleson team on Tuesday before they will finish the week against Westwood Friday. Then, region play begins.
Desert Vista will be favored in matches against Highland, Queen Creek, rival Mountain Pointe, Desert Ridge and Corona del Sol. But that also puts a target on the backs of Thunder players, especially as the postseason nears.
Elliott remains confident in his team, however. He has seen them grow and mature already through the first half of the season. And he believes they will continue to do that with the reminder of the last two seasons still weighing heavy on their minds.
“This senior class especially, they lost in the quarterfinals the last two years. They were in those shootouts the last two years,” Elliott said. “I think they have a desire to not want hat to happen again.”
