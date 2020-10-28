A project six months in the making finally concluded Friday night as Desert Vista unveiled its state-of-the-art turf field at Thunder Stadium.
A special halftime ceremony and ribbon cutting took place at halftime of Desert Vista’s first game on the new field against Mountain View Friday. It also happened to be the Thunder’s home opener of the pandemic-delayed 2020 season. Members of the school administration, including Principal Michael Deignan and Athletic Director Tommy Eubanks were on hand to cut the ribbon, along with Tempe Union High School District Superintendent Dr. Kevin Mendivil and members of the governing board.
“A lot of people may only see a football field but it’s a game changer for a school,” Eubanks said. “PE classes can come out here all the time. Band, anytime they want. In the past, I was so concerned of getting grass to grow and now anyone can use it whenever they want.”
The new turf field is the first of two to open this year in the district. Back in May, Tempe Union voted to approve installation of the turf at both Desert Vista and Tempe high schools. Tempe’s is on track to be finished in a matter of weeks.
The total cost of both fields was estimated to cost $2.9 million. A majority of the funds were taken from unrestricted capital funds the district received from the sale of property in Ahwatukee.
The project was initially scheduled to be completed in early September, just in time for Desert Vista’s first home game before the Arizona Interscholastic Association pushed back the start of football due to the pandemic. COVID-19 also played a part in delaying the construction process.
“COVID has hurt everything,” Eubanks said. “A lot of it was getting workers, the materials and everything else all here. But we are ready now and we didn’t miss any home games.”
Tempe Union estimates the new field to save nearly 2.9 million gallons of water per year compared to the natural turf that took a beating at Desert Vista from all of its sports teams in years past. The field, while turf, still requires the use of a sprinkler system to keep the playing surface cool. The coconut filament inside the turf absorbs water to keep the temperature down.
Once construction started, Eubanks said administrators and the construction team noticed small issues with the location of the field. Not only was it shifted west to give Desert Vista more room on its sideline, but it was moved nearly 10 feet north to allow for adequate room for the school’s pole-vaulting team near the track. The move also allowed for the goal posts to be painted.
The field is equipped with a large “DV” logo with a lightning bolt. Both end zones say “Desert Vista” in gold lettering with a blue background. On both sidelines where the players stand, “Home of the Thunder” is written in the same gold lettering.
Along with lines for football, soccer and lacrosse markings were installed on the field. All logos and markings that differ from the green color of the turf were hand-sewn into the field. There are also electrical outlets on either sideline and a permanent play clock installed on either end zone.
“It’s those types of things you don’t think about until you’re sitting in the room planning it all out,” Eubanks said. “Probably my favorite part of the job is to be able to be involved in project stuff like this. It’s really cool to sit in the room with the engineers through the design process and see it all come to life.”
The field brings a modern look to a stadium that was first built in the late 1990s.
Desert Vista coach Dan Hinds, who joined the program in 1997 when legendary coach Jim Rattay first started it, said it has been special to watch the program evolve. And especially now with a new field, he believes it will instill a new sense of pride within the program.
“We want to remind them how fortunate they are to not only be able to play football but how proud we should be of this football field,” Hinds said. “We’ve always just kind of had a field. Now, it’s something we can really be proud of.”
Along with football being able to use it throughout the season, soccer, cross country, track and field and classes will now be able to utilize the new turf on a daily basis. Previously, the field was always off limits to preserve the grass for games.
Eubanks said the field will also be used by the community.
“The community can rent this and enjoy it,” Eubanks said. “It’s a night install so the lights are on. We have that gap in the fence so people would come by and just watch them install it.”
“I’m just excited for the kids, the coaches, the community, everyone will get to experience it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.