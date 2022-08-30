Desert Vista swim aiming for two titles this season

The Desert Vista boys’ swim program accomplished something only two other teams have been able to do since 1988 last fall.
Win a state championship.
Brophy dominated the state’s highest division for swim, winning 31 consecutive titles from 1988 to 2019. The Broncos were forced out of the state swim meet in 2020 due to a COVID outbreak within the program. That opened the door for Chaparral, another perennial power, to win. The Firebirds and Broncos were the two favorites to contend for the title entering the fall 2021 season.
But it was Desert Vista that emerged victorious thanks in large part to the 200-yard medley relay team, which captured gold and secured the number of points needed for the Thunder to win the title. Now, they hope to do that again while building character among the swimmers.
“As much as we want to be state champions and we want every kid to reach their full potential, we are really making it our effort to build character at the same time,” Desert Vista assistant coach Bowen Johnson said. “That’s just as important. If we can win a state championship and graduate this great senior class with tremendous character, I’ll feel like my goals were accomplished.”
Not much has changed with this year’s team. The relay team of Ryne Davenport, Caleb Stanley, Tres Mungia and Evan Bushko all return this year.
Robert Sander, who was part of the 200-freestyle relay team with Bushko that placed third last year, also returns.
Each swimmer also competes in various singles events. Stanley won the 50 free last year while Mungia placed first in the 100 breaststroke and second in the 100-butterfly.
Their experience and leadership will be key to Desert Vista’s success this season. Especially with former longtime coach Shawn O’Connell retired from coaching.
But the transition from O’Connell to a new coach has been seamless, especially given the fact Stacey Gibson spent last year as an assistant. She also has help from Johnson, another longtime assistant and Joe Cyr, the head dive coach that also has experienced divers returning, including Vera Brewer.
“We could not be anywhere near where we are without Joe,” Gibson said. “They add those points to all of those swim meets. Whether its state, invitationals or dual meets, they are the ones who sometimes make or break whether we win or lose.”
Like the boys, the girls’ team is poised for a run at the championship this season. They lost some talented swimmers but return several others and have reloaded with a group of freshman Gibson believes can step up and fill some voids.
Among those returning include standout Clare Luken, who placed first in the 200 free last year and second in the 100 free. Jaida Lippy was key for the girls in relays, while Ava Elliott has become a leader for the program as she is now in her senior year.
“We lost some good girl seniors, but we have some good freshmen coming in,” Elliott said. “Hopefully, our relays will be just as strong, and everyone is going to swim just as strong. Maybe the girls will win this year, we’ll see. Maybe we’ll one up the boys.”
The girls finished third last fall behind powerhouse Chaparral and a Red Mountain team that has come on strong in recent years. All three teams figure to once again be in the mix for a championship, but Desert Vista feels it has an edge.
The team has grown close during the off-season and early portions of official practices. It isn’t always easy waking up at 4:30 a.m. to get to practice by 5. But they feed off energy from one another and have fun while doing it.
Especially for Elliott and Bushko, they know this year could be special as seniors. They want to make the most of it.
“The energy is on, everybody is feeling great,” Bushko said. “I know we are all itching to get back in the water against some teams. Hopefully, we can (win a championship) again. The tools and energy are there. We’re ready to go.”
Desert Vista’s first dual meet of the season will come on Sept. 1 against Desert Mountain. Gibson said the goal this season is to have as many of her swimmers qualify as possible for state in multiple events.
In year’s past, the goal of the team was to win every meet. While still important, she wants each swimmer to focus on their respective events and improve with each swim. She also wants them to cherish every moment they have and have all swimmers participate.
She’s confident her swimmers will still be ready to go at state. Even as underdogs they’ve proved that in the past.
“I would really like to give the kids
the opportunity to swim against swimmers they normally wouldn’t swim against,” Gibson said. “Is winning fun? Sure. But we don’t really worry about that until we get to state. We like to surprise people at state.”
