It didn’t take long after Desert Vista basketball’s state-championship win last season for guard Andrew King to make the move to Phoenix Prep to further his career.
He was immediately placed in the lineup against other high-profile prep schools from around the country, which allowed him to gain exposure to major Division I college programs. At the same time, it allowed him to further develop his game and become more than just an elite shooter.
But as the new year came along, King’s desire to once again play for the Thunder continued to intensify. On Jan. 2, King officially announced his return to the Thunder program.
“I just missed it,” King said. “I just felt like this was my home and I need to be here. They welcomed me back with open arms. But it was a scary transition because the season got canceled right when I got back but we just prayed and thank God for everything, being able to play.”
Unlike teams in the Arizona Interscholastic Association, who were forced to abide by strict COVID-19 guidelines that included delays, a cancellation of the season and eventual reinstatement, Phoenix Prep played a national schedule throughout the summer and fall. Not to mention, the team played some of the best teams in the nation, including Arizona’s own Hillcrest Prep and Compass Prep in Chandler.
The rise in competition and ability to play games allowed King to develop as a defender and improved his court vision and awareness.
As a freshman and sophomore, it was common for King to line up in the corner beyond the three-point line – his favorite spot on the floor to shoot – and let the offense naturally come to him. Now instead of waiting for teammates to make the necessary pass to get him an open look, he’s creating those opportunities for his teammates along with Desert Vista junior point guard Daylyn Martin.
The two have become the go-to backcourt for the Thunder this season and have had to fill in where gaps were left from last season’s team after a mass exodus of transfers.
“I see myself being more of a leader,” King said. “Last year, it was kind of like if you get the ball you can just go score. Now, we have to lock in and really play together. In practice I’ll find myself reminding everyone to stay focused if we start to mess around a little bit.
“I’m just trying to be the leader on the court and do whatever I can to lead us to a win.”
Along with the departure of forward Osasere Ighodaro to Marquette, the Thunder lost starting guards Marcus Wady and Dasean Lecque. Malik Mack, who played a sixth man type of role for the Thunder last season, also transferred out of the program.
That left just three players with experience on last year’s championship team, including Martin, Tayan Thompson and Brandon Trilli. But with King back, he brings veteran leadership and considerable playing experience.
“He wanted to come in and fit in with the group, he didn’t want to overpower anybody,” Desert Vista co-head coach Bryant St. Cyr said. “But it’s not like he came in from the outside, these guys all know him. Just seeing him grow since his freshman year and understand basketball isn’t a one-man show, he’s finding his niche as a leader.”
Jordan Ballard, Desert Vista’s other co-head coach alongside St. Cyr, knew the type of player the team was getting in King’s return.
“I see how he moves and how he carries himself,” Ballard said. “He started slow and we knew we hadn’t seen the best of Drew King in the first two games he played. I told him people have to walk out of the gym knowing he was the D1 guard on the floor.
“He brings a level of confidence his teammates kind of feed off of.”
Desert Vista entered Friday’s matchup against Queen Creek at 5-5 on the season. Having played less games than other teams due to a two-week hiatus after a positive COVID case was found in the program, the team feels as if they are still trying to prove themselves to the rest of the 6A Conference.
The Thunder were widely written off entering the season due to the starters lost from last year’s championship team, but they’ve impressed against some of the top teams in the conference.
Desert Vista pushed Sunnyslope, the top-ranked team at the time, to the final seconds on Feb. 17, losing 52-50. They were able to overcome a 20-8 deficit at one point to force the close contest. Even though the outcome was one they didn’t prefer, it showed Desert Vista had the ability to compete with anyone in the state.
Now, they remain focused on doing that on a more consistent basis.
“Nobody things we can get back to state,” King said. “It’s going to be a grind, but we just have to play together. It’s all going to be collective. We have to rebound better as a team, shoot better as a team and play better overall.
“We are going to keep getting better and prove we can compete.”
