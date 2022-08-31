Thunder football preparing for first test in California

The Desert Vista football program’s upcoming trip to San Diego to start the season isn’t meant to be a reward for hard work over the spring and summer.
Even with Pacific Beach just miles away and the weather considerably cooler than it is in Ahwatukee, the Thunder are on a mission. They fell on a last second field goal to Notre Dame from Sherman Oaks the last time they played in San Diego.
But that was four seasons ago. Most seniors on this year’s team didn’t make the trip to California in 2019. Desert Vista is also on its third coach since then and the program as a whole is being overlooked.
Players feel like they have something to prove. That’s the mindset they’ll have when they board buses on Thursday to head west. While a destination for many in the off-season, this year’s trip to San Diego is anything but a vacation.
“It’s just business,” junior quarterback Braxton Thomas said. “It’s going to be fun for us but obviously we are going
out there to win. We need to click on
all cylinders.”
Desert Vista will play Madison, a school out of San Diego, on Saturday at 4 p.m. The two teams will come together as part of The Honor Bowl showcase, which honors military veterans and brings teams from Arizona, California and other surrounding states – and at times those from the East Coast – together for marquee matchups at Cathedral Catholic High School.
The Thunder become the first team from Arizona to compete in the showcase twice. In 2019, Desert Vista was joined by Saguaro out of Scottsdale in San Diego. The Sabercats fell to host Cathedral Catholic in what was, at the time, a battle of two top-25 teams in the country.
This year, Red Mountain will join Desert Vista. The Mountain Lions play Mater Dei Catholic on Friday at 4 p.m., the first game of the showcase. Later that night at 7:30 p.m., Chandler will face Cathedral Catholic in one of two marquee games.
“We’re excited we have an opportunity to be a part of The Honor Bowl,” first-year Desert Vista coach Nate Gill said. “They selected schools that they felt lived up to the standard that they have. I think Desert Vista is a name that is recognizable, people know. We want to restore that rich tradition and excellence.”
All three Arizona schools will be at a disadvantage against the California schools. At least, to a certain extent. California’s high school football season began two weeks ago. Arizona’s, for big schools, begins Friday.
Madison enters the game with a 2-0 record after outscoring both of its opponents 82-14. The Warhawks have size up front and speed at other positions. They also returned their starting quarterback and top running back, wideout and tackler on defense from last year’s 9-3 team.
Simply put, Desert Vista knows it will take effort from every player to come away with a win.
“They’ve got some athletes for sure,” Desert Vista senior cornerback Max Grady said. “We’ve just gotta make sure we’re doing our job and staying on top of our stuff and control what we can.”
Desert Vista will be without one of its top wideouts Traven Vigenser against Madison due to injury. Jaden Humphrey, one of the Thunder’s top linebackers, may also miss the game after suffering an injury.
But the Thunder still have weapons.
Gill will rely heavily on senior Michael Allison, who has battled injuries the last two seasons but enters the year healthy and with the ability to blow the top off of any defensive secondary with his speed. Gill also expects a strong showing from senior wideout Roan Martinez, who becomes one of Thomas’ top options with Vigenser’s absence.
On defense, senior linebacker Antonio Delgado will lead the way along with Grady.
“Everyone thinks we lost a lot with our seniors last year, but we have a lot coming back,” Thomas said. “We’re ready to show some people that.”
Along with Desert Vista, Red Mountain and Chandler, several other East Valley teams will face out-of-state opponents to start the season.
Mountain View will travel to face Helix in La Mesa, just south of Cathedral Catholic. Basha will travel to the Los Angeles area to face Los Alamitos. Queen Creek, Williams Field and Campo Verde will go north of there to Moorepark to compete in the Moorepark Classic.
Perry, meanwhile, will head to Las Vegas to face Spring Valley. Saguaro will stay in Scottsdale but host New Jersey power Bergen Catholic.
Gill said his team has increased its level of competitiveness in practices as of late. He knows they’re ready to face a team not wearing their same colors. And he’s excited to finally set them loose.
He wants to coach his team to a good showing in California. He also aims to help contribute to what all Arizona teams traveling or facing out-of-state foes want to accomplish in the first week of the season: Prove Arizona shouldn’t be overlooked in high school football.
“I’m glad it’s finally here,” Gill said.
“It seems like the anticipation was driving us insane. It’s hard enough to win a road game, let alone having to travel outside of your element to go compete. We’re sending a ton of talented teams out to go compete.
“They’re some schools I think will represent the state well. The goal is to go out to California and let those guys know we play real football here, too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.