Troy Allen Sr., dressed in his blue Desert Vista polo shirt and white cap, settled into his seat on an early-morning flight to San Diego on Aug. 31, 2019.
As he buckled his seat belt in preparation for takeoff, he couldn’t help but crack a smile when asked if he had a son on the Thunder football team.
“Troy Allen,” he said in an upbeat way.
Troy Sr. was traveling to watch his son and the rest of the Desert Vista varsity football team play in the Honor Bowl, an annual high school showcase that takes place in San Diego, and features teams from all over the country, including Arizona on some occasions. Desert Vista was scheduled to play Notre Dame from Sherman Oaks. Troy didn’t know much about the Knights other than they had similar uniforms to the Thunder.
He spoke highly of his son, a junior at the time. He also made sure to mention Timothy, a freshman at Desert Vista. Both play wide receiver and defensive back, just like he did. He was proud of that.
“It’s an understatement to say he was their biggest fan,” Tonya Allen, Troy Sr.’s wife and the boys’ mother, said. “He pushed for them to be their best, be their greatest. Even during times where they kind of slacked or got lazy, when he passed, they both wanted to go hard for their dad.”
Troy Sr. was diagnosed with calciphylaxis, a very rare but serious disease in which calcium accumulates in small blood vessels of the skin and fat tissues. He was also on dialysis and in need of a new kidney.
Tonya was a perfect match. But when COVID began the procedure was postponed. In May, when he began to have health problems, it was postponed again. On June 29, Troy Sr. died. He was 54.
His death weighed heavily on his family. It shocked the South Mountain Baptist Church community, where he was a pastor for 13 years. But it was especially hard for Timothy.
“I was angry,” Timothy said. “I was angry at myself because I felt like I didn’t always treat him like how I was supposed to. It was hard, really hard. He was my mentor, and he was there for everything, sports and all.”
Troy Sr.’s death occurred just 10 days before Timothy was due to go to football camp with Mountain Pointe – where he transferred after his freshman year when Troy Jr. moved from Desert Vista to Saguaro for his senior season.
Tonya was reluctant to let him go alone, asking head Pride coach Eric Lauer if she could accompany the team up north.
Lauer insisted Timothy would be in good hands, surrounded by his teammates and coaches.
Since returning, every day without his father has become a bit easier. One of the last conversations they had had was just before Timothy played in a 7-on-7 tournament. His father told him to “play hard.”
Timothy, who will turn 16 this month, got a tattoo on his left forearm in honor of his father. Tonya made an exception for his young age.
Along with a large cross, it has a lion symbolizing his father and the strength he had. It also has his birthday. Once it’s finished, it will have both Troy Sr. and Tonya’s name – the two people who mean the most to him.
It included the phrase, “I love you forever.” On his right wrist he wears a band with his dad’s name.
Timothy has already dedicated his junior season to his father. That will likely carry over to the rest of his football career. Troy Jr., who is preparing to play his freshman season with the Salt River Scorpions, has done the same.
Both know their dad is with them at all times on the field, giving them strength to get through every practice and drill.
“Especially when I line up at corner back,” Timothy said, “that’s what he played. I can tell he’s there with me.”
To raise awareness for Calciphylaxis, Tonya started a foundation in his honor. Her and both boys have become heavily involved. The foundation and the bond they have as a family has allowed them to stay strong in a time of tragedy.
The foundation has also allowed them to carry on the strong legacy Troy Sr. left behind with his death.
“He was amazing,” Tonya said. “My boys are trying to follow in the path of integrity their dad had. That’s something I try to instill in them. Their father had a good name. Those are big footsteps to follow.”
Troy Sr.’s memory will forever remain with his family. Whether it’s the car he purchased for Timothy ahead of his 16th birthday while he was sick or the constant reminders that he is still with them in spirit on a daily basis, everything the family does going forward is in his honor.
That includes football. The game he had a passion for growing up and the love he shared with Troy Jr. and Timothy.
“He was the world to me,” Timothy said. “This will be a special year. I’m excited for the first game.”
If he’s able to find the end zone, he already planned his celebration.
“I’ll take a knee and look up to the sky. He’ll like that.”
