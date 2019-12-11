Mountain Pointe High School’s baseball program is set to host its annual home run derby Saturday featuring current players and alumni.
The annual event pits current players on the Pride roster against some of its most notable alumni, including those who are on major league rosters.
Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Cole Tucker, Philadelphia Phillies infielder Scott Kingery, Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Kevin Cron, Minnesota Twins infielder C.J. Cron and former big leaguer Joe Mather, all of whom graduated from Mountain Pointe, are expected to participate in this year’s home run derby.
The event will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Mountain Pointe High School with a meet-and-greet for fans with all of the alumni. An autograph and photograph session for children 14 years and younger will also take place before the home run derby at 11 a.m.
One of the notable matchups that could take place Saturday in the home run derby is Mountain Pointe senior infielder Carson Tucker against his older brother, Cole.
Food, drinks and coffee from The Buzzed Goat Coffee will be provided for all attendees. Additionally, a 50/50 raffle and one for a signed jersey will take place.
Have an interesting story? Contact Zach Alvira at zalvira@timespublications.com and follow him on Twitter @ZachAlvira.
