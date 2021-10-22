From the very start of the game Friday night, Mountain Pointe was overmatched by Mountain View.
The Toros set the tone early with a forced fumble on Mountain Pointe running back Jujuan Kennedy, who was met by a brick wall in the form of the Mountain View defense. That play started what ultimately turned into a 52-14 rout in favor of the Toros in a game the Pride will soon want to forget.
“You gotta be ready every week. You don’t get to relax. You can’t take anybody lightly,” Mountain Pointe coach Eric Lauer said. “I don’t know where our mindset was.”
The early score from Mountain View running back Aiden Damiani after the fumble gave the Pride another chance on offense.
Led by quarterback Chris Arviso, Mountain Pointe drove down the field and attempted a 30-yard field goal that was blocked and returned 80 yards for a touchdown. Arviso finished the game completing 25 passes for 213 yards.
After a key defensive stop and score, Mountain View head coach Joe Germaine emphasized that unit has been a great asset to have all season long.
“Our defense has done a really nice job all year long,” Germaine said. “I think the coaches have done a great job of putting a plan together and the guys have done a great job going out and executing it.”
But the defense was not the only facet of Mountain View’s game that executed well.
The Toro offense moved the ball with ease in Germaine's son, Jack's, first game as the starting quarterback.
Germaine said he and his staff decided to make the quarterback switch prior to Friday's game because he believes the team is still “trying to figure out our identity.” He also wanted former starting quarterback Willy Roberts to focus at linebacker on defense.
Overall, Jack completed 11 passes for 256 yards and five touchdowns in his debut. His three favorite targets on the night were tight end Jackson Bowers and receivers Matthew Clark and Reese Marziale. Bowers finished with three receptions for 41 yards, Clark had four receptions for 131 yards and three touchdowns and Marziale had three catches for 79 yards and two touchdowns.
“It’s great,” Jack said about being able to depend on his receivers. “They do a great job at practice and they’re great guys around campus too.”
Mountain View dominated from start to finish but did allow Mountain Pointe to find the end zone late in the game.
Arviso found wideout Jordan Huff from 9 yards out to put the Pride on the board. On their next drive, Arviso connected with senior running back Devon Sparks for a 13-yard score just before the final buzzer.
Now 6-1 on the year, Mountain View is on pace to secure a home playoff game in the 6A Conference. The Toros face Mountain View next week before a showdown with Open Divison-bound Basha.
For now, however, Germaine wants to see how his team responds to their region-opening victory.
“We haven’t had this experience yet this year. We’ve been in close games. We got beat by Red Mountain. Now we have a little bit of a different feeling after our game tonight,” Germaine said. “How are we going to respond? That’s gonna be the question.”
As for Mountain Pointe, the loss to Mountain View was the second straight for a team that entered the game No. 10 in the 6A Conference rankings. The Pride figure one more win will help their chances of breaking through to the playoffs for the first time since 2018.
A bye week next week gives them a chance to regroup before facing a Queen Creek team destined for the Open Division after hanging with top-ranked Chandler for a half on Friday.
The week off will allow the Pride to focus on fixing "every facet" of the game, according to Lauer.
“Every facet of the game got exposed tonight,” said Lauer. “We still got two more games left and we’ll see where we are.”
