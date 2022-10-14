When it rains in pours. The snowball effect. Keeping their chins up.
Pick your favorite cliche. Any of the three could be used to describe the season thus far for the Desert Vista Thunder. But, you wouldn’t guess it when talking to first-year head coach Nate Gill. He speaks with confidence about where his relatively inexperienced group is at, even as the losses have seemingly piled on.
The latest loss came Friday night against defending 6A champion Highland, which stifled the Thunder en route to a 31-7 home win in Gilbert.
But Gill looked at some of the positives, or challenges, his team has faced.
He pointed out a schedule made up of four teams ranked in the top 20 of the 6A power rankings. That schedule includes Highland, Mountain Pointe, Centennial and Perry. All of those came in the first half of the season.
“Overall, experience wise, we are still a young team,” Gill said. “I’m extremely proud of them. We looked the defending 6A champs in the eyes and we were a tough out for a long time in the game. We just got to build on it. Our schedule has been rough. We have played some extremely good football teams and on the backend of it we just need to put some games together and just play a complete game.”
The hosting Hawks outscored the visitors 24-0 from the eight-minute mark of the second quarter until the scoreboard hit all zeroes, and didn’t allow the Thunder offense to cross midfield until the second quarter. The Thunder played the reigning champs close for a good bit, scoring their first and only touchdown of the night off a 15 scamper up the middle by quarterback Braxton Thomas midway through quarter No. 2.
The good was there. Thomas was hitting his targets in stride with room to run. Tackles were broken for extra yardage. Thomas made plays with his legs to extend drives – a few Highland penalties helped that too, but hey, if it helps it helps.
But then a mistake is made: Thomas gets picked off by Highland’s Cooper Camac to halt a strong drive deep in the Hawks’ redzone. Then Highland quarterback Kalen Fisher threw his second interception of the day to Desert Vista’s Shaedon McDonald, only for Thomas to throw a pick-six to Ezekiel Nautu who took it home 62 yards to start the downhill spiral entering halftime.
Cue the dreaded snowball effect.
Nautu took the opening kickoff of the second half to midfield, and teammate Carson Mullenaux did the rest on a 50-yard run for a score to extend the lead. He finished his day with two scores while Jay Martin also found the end zone in the first quarter.
“We leaned on our run game more,” Fisher said. “It was working more and our run game basically led us to the win. … We definitely have more to show and whole lot to improve on the rest of the season. It is only to get better from here and we can only improve by staying in film and making our practices count – the little things.”
A botched pooch kick by Thomas that doinked off the back of his own offensive lineman, leading to a short field that Highland converted into a Mullenaux TD, took what spark was left in the Thunder late in the third.
“We just got to learn from it and not make the same mistakes repeatedly,” Gill said. “We will be OK moving forward. (Highland) is a good football team that we played today. I told my guys, ‘Hey, each game from here on out is a playoff caliber game in terms of intensity … so attack all of them with a sense of urgency.’ We just got to clean up a few things and get back to work.
“ … We just look at the things we do well, and the things we have to work on and embrace and accept the challenge,” Gill added about keeping the team’s confidence and things in perspective with his team. “I think anybody that has a computer or internet access knows we have played some monsters early on. … Overall a really tough schedule and I think that is going to prepare us for the long haul.”
Desert Vista keeps the schedule of monsters rolling next week when it heads over to Corona del Sol, which survived a barn-burner against Mountain Pointe Friday night to remain among the top of the top in the 6A. Highland will host Saguaro, which is coming off its bye week.
