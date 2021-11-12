The Ahwatukee Bowl between the two neighborhood schools always meant something, regardless of record.
There’s the bragging right aspect, the ability to claim they “run Tukee” until next year’s game. It often helps feed into the winter and spring, where Mountain Pointe and Desert Vista go to battle on the court and diamond. At times, the atmosphere and overall intensity from the rivalry carries over.
But this year, the 25th year, is different. Both teams have improved drastically from last year. Both fan bases have been allowed to cheer on their respective team in person. Both teams seem to be on track for the postseason. And for both teams, this is a playoff game.
“This is a huge game for both of us to work our way back into the playoffs,” Mountain Pointe coach Eric Lauer said. “This is what we do. Both programs, we expect to be in the playoffs. We set a culture with our players that that is something we do. It’s our goal to get back there.
“When you have a rival game that creates that type of excitement, I think it’s cool.”
Mountain Pointe showed last year what a win in the Tukee Bowl can do for a program trying to rebuild. It motivated the Pride to immediately start their offseason program.
The team was constantly in the weight room — something they weren’t able to do due to COVID the year prior. They were on the field working on a variety of things, from plyometrics to the route tree.
The Pride’s win in last year’s Tukee Bowl over Desert Vista allowed the program to hit the reset button. And the momentum carried over to this year, where the Pride started the season 2-0 for the first time since 2016. Now 4-5, the Pride are the No. 12 team in the 6A Conference.
To the Pride, the playoffs have already begun.
“Last year, it was just the Tukee Bowl. That was it,” Mountain Pointe junior quarterback Chris Arviso said. “This year, it’s like a playoff game for us. We want to defend the trophy and then move past the Tukee Bowl and continue to chase big things. It would mean a lot to us.”
Desert Vista is carrying with it that same mindset.
The Thunder were on the receiving end of a lopsided loss last year to the Pride. Many players called it embarrassing, and they vowed to turn around the program after finishing the shortened season winless.
Desert Vista has had a rough go with its schedule, where it played three of the top teams in the state in Highland, Basha and Hamilton in back-to-back-to-back weeks. It raised the Thunder’s strength of schedule, which helped them stay in playoff contention at No. 11 after a win over Cesar Chavez last week.
But there’s still more work to be done.
“I know how big this is to the town of Ahwatukee,” said Desert Vista sophomore running back Christian Clark, who watched his older brother, Jaden, play in the rivalry game. “It’s going to take everything to win. Hard work at practice, no days off and go full speed in everything.
“I’m excited for this game. I don’t want to lose to Mountain Pointe, ever.”
Clark is one of a handful of players who will experience the Tukee Bowl at the varsity level for the first time. He has taken control of the Thunder backfield in the absence of Devon Grubbs, who may still be sidelined for the rivalry game with a shoulder injury suffered in Week 4.
The sophomore has been electric and had his first three-touchdown game a week ago against Chavez. But now his sights are set on making the same type of impact in the Tukee Bowl.
Along with Clark, other members of the Desert Vista football team are newcomers to the game, including most of the coaching staff.
Hired in December, head coach Ty Wisdom and the staff he brought in have only ever heard about what the game means to the two schools and community. Now, he’s experienced it.
He’s been in a fair share of rivalries, most recently against Pinnacle when he was at Horizon. But this one is different. And he knows it.
“It’s definitely an exciting time. These are the games they are going to talk about, and they are going to remember,” Wisdom said. “My last interview question to get hired was what I would do if we were tied up going for two against Mountain Pointe. They put me on the board.
“This is an important game for the community, and we are excited about that.”
The 25th annual Tukee Bowl between Desert Vista and Mountain Pointe will take place Friday at Desert Vista High School. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. with the winner taking a lead in the all-time series, which is currently tied 12-12.
