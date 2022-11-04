The Mountain Pointe Pride couldn’t have played much better Friday night at home against the Sunrise Mountain Mustangs.
It mirrored the type of dominating performances Mountain Pointe had during its prime, when it won a state title in 2014 and was dominant up until the 2017-18 season. This year’s edition of the Pride are trying to resurrect that magic, and looked well on their way with a dominant, 49-6 Senior Night win over the 5A Mustangs from the West Valley.
And that’s exactly the goal for the prideful Pride.
“It feels good,” senior quarterback Chris Arviso II said. “It’s a step on the stepping stone of bringing back the Mountain Pointe powerhouse. It feels good that I am a part of this and all my friends are a part of this to try and bring Mountain Pointe to what it used to be.”
The Pride improve to 6-3 overall following the non-conference win, and remain solidly in the playoff picture with one game left. Sunrise Mountain continues to struggle, and falls to 3-6 overall.
Arviso played calm and collected all night, throwing two touchdowns and, at one point in the first half, was an efficient 10-for-11 through the air with a few dimes sprinkled in there. His two touchdowns came in the first half, one to Jaylen Johnson and one to Christian Clark.
Clark also scored the exclamation point late in the fourth, while Randle Parker scored twice (45-yard run and a five yard run) and Jay’len Rushing (one-yard run and a 50-yard run).
“I feel like our offense is elite,” Arviso said. “It’s very hard to stop because we have three running backs who are amazing. Our line blocks. Then we have athletes everywhere.”
The emotions of senior night weren’t a distraction, and the Pride didn’t overlook the team on the other side of the line of scrimmage. They played their game, and played it dang near perfect. It was well on its way to a shutout, but the Mustangs scored off a Micah Johnson run from eight yards out with 1:33 left in the third off the only clean offensive drive of the night.
Elsewhere, the Pride defense was key with a number of pass break ups, some leading directly to third and fourth down drops and turnovers.
Senior Amir Little even blocked a punt, and the Pride defense secured a strip-sack fumble before Clark’s exclamation point TD in the fourth, and earlier in the game Joseph Washington picked off a pass. Aside from a blocked field goal or a safety, the Pride did just about everything.
“We limited our penalties this week and we executed pretty well,” Pride head coach Eric Lauer said. “ … Our level of play needs to get raised at some spots, but I agree I think we executed pretty well.”
Since a Week 3 home loss to Chaparral (now 3-6 overall) the Pride have gone 5-1 with the only loss coming at hands of No. 8 Corona Del Sol. That 31-13 loss to Chaparral stings in hindsight, but the Pride have responded with a flurry and have played their best football since then.
“The Chaparral game is one we felt we left on the table a bit,” Lauer said. “They beat us, but we didn’t play up to our full potential. A lot of that was my fault and what I thought we could do to win the game, and I was wrong. … It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish and we definitely had some stuff to clean up and we are trying to build off one week to the next.”
Mountain Pointe is firmly in the 6A playoff conversation, as it entered the week at No. 8 excluding Open Division teams. Next week, the Pride travel to Cesar Chavez (5-4, 1-2 6A Central) for a rivalry game to cap off the regular season.
With that in mind, the Pride coaches and Arviso had a message to the team to keep level heads all week and avoid the potential emotions that might come.
“Our energy is high for this game,” Arviso said. “I’m going to say it’s a rivalry game … it’s going to be a crazy atmosphere and a lot of people there but we can’t let that get to us and we need to just to play our game.”
