Arizona Pacemakers break long-standing records

(Left) Sylvia Quick lived up to her name at the USA Track & Field Arizona State Championship May 20 in Mesa as she set a new state record in the 1500 for the Women 60-64 age group. (Right) Normand Guillemette took on the 5000-meter run, the longest race in the championships. He ran the event in 19 minutes, 45 seconds, beating the previous record in the Men 65-69 age group by 2 minutes. (Courtesy Flash Santoro)