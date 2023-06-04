Arizona Pacemakers break long-standing records

The Arizona Pacemakers, an Ahwatukee-based running club, has a tradition of molding youth and young adults into stars on the track.
The Pacemakers help develop athletes who are already doing well in their own right at road racing, track and marathons, further to become the best they can be in every distance, within the parameters of the time they have to dedicate to it.
At a recent competition in Mesa, the Pacemakers put on a show while competing at the USA Track & Field Arizona State Championship. This is a two-day event featuring athletes ranging from 5-100 years old, competing within their age groups.
Two individuals stood out in this competition, both over the age of 60. They proved age is just a number, and their efforts to even bested some of those who are of high school age.
They are two of the top Masters runners in the country, in their respective age groups.
On Saturday, May 20, Sylvia Quick broke a record that has stood since 2000, running the 1500 6:18.17, nearly 9 seconds faster than the previous record of 6:27.79. Not to be satisfied with just one performance, Quick came back out Sunday to improve on her own Women’s 60-64 State record of 3:03.5, besting it by .01 seconds.
Normand Guillemette, 66, took on the longest distance event held at the meet — the 5000 meters, which equates to 12.5 times around the track.
Guillemette had his sights set on taking down the state record of 21:39, which hasn’t been beaten since 1997. Guillemette ran like clockwork that day, and absolutely dominated, running 19:45, an unheard of improvement on a record — nearly 2 minutes.
His performance will rank him No. 2 in the country, identical to his 3000m ranking from the Hayward Classic in Eugene, Ore., and his No. 1 ranking in the 10k so far this season.
Season bests, personal records and more amazing efforts from the rest of the Masters team (age 30+) included:
Scott Nelson – Men 50-54 – State Champion 1500m
Mark Huber – Men 60-64 – State Champion 1500m
Lydia Christesen – Women 60-64 – State Champion 100m, 200m
Shayna Weir – Women 35-39 – State Champion 3000m, 800m
Tracy Campagnano – Women 40-44 – State Champion 800m
