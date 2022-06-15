Jaylen Rushing found his way as Mountain Pointe running back

Eric Lauer still recalls the first time he ever saw Jaylen Rushing play football for the Mountain Pointe Pride.
Rushing was just a freshman at the time preparing to play against rival Desert Vista. He wore No. 52, the jersey he was handed earlier in the season when told by his coaches they needed help on the defensive line. He had a good season in the trenches. He was naturally strong and had a 240-pound frame at the time that overpowered most freshman offensive lines.
But the Pride needed a tailback after an injury. Rushing, who came into the program hoping to run the ball, got his chance.
“I don’t know if it was the second half yet, but they put this kid and it was like, ‘who is that big kid that came out like a shot?’ It’s Jaylen Rushing,” Lauer said. “And the rest is history. That’s my connection with him, No. 52.”
Rushing broke through the line on his first carry and scored his first high school touchdown from 60-plus yards out. He went on to spend the rest of the season at running back for the freshman team. As a sophomore, however, he was moved back to the defensive line when pulled up to the varsity level.
Instead of moping about his position, he went to work after the shortened COVID season. He quickly dropped down from around 240 pounds to 205. He maintained muscle — even got bigger — and leaned out. He took track seriously in the spring and improved his speed.
Rushing did everything he could to prove he could make it in the Mountain Pointe backfield. And his coaches rewarded him for it.
“He’s now our poster child for Mountain Pointe football when it comes to, ‘shut up and do the work,’” Lauer said. “Make me play you. He did that.”
Mountain Pointe has a long history of great running backs.
From Skeeter Brown in 1994 to Keith Brown and Nic Lovett in 1996 and 2000, respectively. Michael Moore put his stamp on the program in 2006 by setting the record for the most rushing yards in a game at 337, a feat he accomplished while playing Corona del Sol. Davon Brown had an impressive career that ended in 2010, and Paul Lucas became an integral part to the Pride’s state title run in 2013 along with Wesley Payne, who was also a standout linebacker for the Pride.
Before he transferred to Chandler, Eli Sanders was well on his way to becoming perhaps one of the most electric running backs the Pride program had ever seen. He’s now fighting for the starting job at Iowa State.
Most recently it was Resi Shank and Amir Williams — who was one half of the backfield duo with Rushing last season.
Rushing recognizes the amount of talent that the Pride have produced in recent years. He’s worked hard with those other players in mind. Not only does he want to be in the same conversation as them, he wants to be better.
It starts with beating Moore’s record for the most rushing yards in a single game.
“I want to put my name in this school,” Rushing said. “I want to leave a legacy
at this school and hopefully the state of Arizona.”
Rushing ran for 688 yards and seven touchdowns last season as a junior. He and Williams became one of the most bruising backfields in the state, as both backs had the ability to put their heads down and hit the hole with force.
Now with Williams graduated, Rushing will take over lead back roles with junior Randle Parker getting a share of the workload. In Week 6, some of those duties will also spread to Christian Clark, a junior from Desert Vista that transferred to Mountain Pointe last week after taking over the backfield in the absence of Thunder running back Devon Grubbs due to injury.
Clark’s ability to catch and run out of the backfield gives Lauer and offensive coordinator Brian Whitacre a chance to be creative with him and Rushing or Parker in the game at the same time.
Rushing was already confident in the Pride’s backfield with him and Parker sharing the load. But adding Clark to the mix makes him believe they’re the best trio in the state.
“Teams are going to be worried,” Rushing said. “We have the best backfield in the state. Imagine being a linebacker and having me truck you, Christian juke you and then Randle trucking and juking you. It’s going to be dangerous.”
Rushing has started to get on the radars of Division I colleges. Most, he says, still want to see more film on him before extending an offer.
That has only fueled his fire to work harder in the weight room and on the field before the start of the season. At 17 years old and 5-foot-10, 200 pounds, Rushing can bench press 345 pounds, squat 550 and runs a 4.49 40-yard dash.
He loves the weight room. So much to the point that when he does make his commitment to a four-year school, he wants to sign in there instead of the gym in front of his peers.
The journey to get to where he is now as a senior was a difficult one. There were times where Rushing doubted himself because he was put on the defensive line. But he overcame those thoughts and worked harder.
Now, he’s ready to make a statement for Mountain Pointe.
“There’s so much good stuff happening for us this year,” Rushing said. “We’ve got good, young linemen coming in, and the addition of Christian Clark, that set it off. Our goal is to get a ring this year.”
