Desert Vista head girls’ basketball coach Dave Williams said the second quarter of Thursday night’s Open Division semifinal was arguably the worst his team has played all season.
They turned the ball over, they were in foul trouble and when given opportunities, they weren’t capitalizing on open shots. His message to them was simple: Don’t let Xavier hang around.
His girls responded by opening up a 20-point lead at one point in the second half and cruise to a 78-63 win over the Gators to advance to the girls’ Open Division state championship.
“These girls, man, they’re great young ladies,” Williams said. “They play hard, and they let me coach them tough. They’re going to have fun, that’s what it’s all about. It’s not even about me or DV, it’s about these young women.”
Desert Vista started the game like others this season. The Thunder’s full-court press defense caused fits for Xavier, as the Gators turned the ball over and were forced into contested buckets on the other end.
Multiple first-quarter steals led to easy transition baskets for Desert Vista, most of which from freshman guard Jerzy Robinson and junior guard Eanae Dagons.
The duo combined for 20 of the Thunder’s 29 points in the first eight minutes of play.
“I was locked in, everybody was locked in,” Dagons said. “We were ready. It was a beautiful thing. As a team we’re a family, that’s what brings us success.”
The second quarter brought some struggles for the Thunder. Multiple fouls put Desert Vista in the double bonus. Most of those infractions came while a Thunder defender was guarding Xavier standout guard Dominique Nesland.
The junior was the Thunder’s key defensively. Williams preached in the days leading up to the matchup not to let her beat them.
Nesland had her moments, dribbling through defenders and connecting on floaters from the middle of the lane. She missed two free throws on the night, going 7-of-9 from the line, unofficially. A bulk of those came in the second quarter that allowed Xavier to hang around.
“We knew we weren’t going to let No. 22 – she’s tough as nails – so we weren’t going to let her beat us tonight,” Williams said of Nesland. “We figured, if somebody else can beat us tonight, we deserve to lose.”
Even with some struggles in the second quarter, the closest Desert Vista let Xavier get within was six points. And by the time the third quarter rolled around, the Thunder were firing on all cylinders.
Robinson began to take over, Dagons continued to play relentless defense alongside Dylan Swindle and Michaela Fairwell.
Shay Ijiwoye, who was quiet in the first half, began to show why she’s one of the best finishers near the rim. Her ability to get through contact from multiple defenders and still find the bottom of the next took the away any remaining momentum Xavier had in its favor.
Then there was Robinson, connecting from 3-point range, midrange and completing and-1 opportunities that she capped off with a flex underneath the basket.
“It’s my favorite,” Robinson said, adding that the win over Xavier was yet another example of how hard the team has worked all season. “It’s been amazing. We really work hard and seeing it all pay off and now going to the championship, it’s surreal. We’ve got unfinished business. We’re planning to get a ring.”
Williams cleared his bench with 4 minutes left in the game up by 22 points. Xavier closed the gap a bit thanks to some 3s from Jasmine Olivar. She was key all second half for the Gators keeping them within reach with her 20 points.
But Nesland, who had 17 points, fouled out early in the fourth. Desert Vista’s reserves carried the load from there to the final buzzer.
Robinson finished with 32 points and 14 rebounds, a double-double. Dagons had 18 in arguably the biggest game of her high school career to this point. Ijiwoye had 11 points and Fairwell 7 for the Thunder.
It was a complete team performance, especially in the second half. Now, Desert Vista hopes to replicate that against Millennium in the Open Division girls’ state championship next Saturday, March 4 at Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix.
Williams knows it’ll be another fight, but he’s confident in his team.
“I don’t have no fear. I feel very confident in these young ladies,” Williams said. “Millennium is tough. They’re organized and well coached. We’re going to have to play tough to get them, but I think if we get ahead of them and make them play our style of basketball, we can get them.”
