Jake Romaine patiently stood inside the Desert Vista home dugout on Saturday, March 18, leaning over the railing at times while his teammates stretched for practice.
Behind him on the dugout wall was a reminder for the entire team, “Play Like a Champion Today.” It’s a slogan made famous by the University of Notre Dame, as Irish players hit it on their way out of the locker room and onto the football field.
But this year, the sign represents more than just playing up to a certain standard for Desert Vista. It now represents Romaine’s fight with leukemia and the program’s support for him.
“To me, it means confidence,” Romaine said. “It’s hard sometimes but I know these guys always got me out here. Whatever I’m going through, just push through it. This is my favorite place to come to.”
There was a time last fall where Romaine didn’t think he would be able to be around his teammates at all this season.
He was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia on Nov. 12. Just days prior he was playing in a pre-season game with his teammates. But in a matter of days, he went from a happy-go-lucky baseball player preparing for his senior season to a hospital bed at Phoenix Children’s.
But he never let that break him. He was told his high school baseball career was over. Hope remains for his college career at Paradise Valley Community College.
The support from his teammates fueled him. Shirts were made in his honor with the slogan, “Live Like Letty,” eluding to the nickname he picked up due to his last name and long, curly hair before chemotherapy treatments forced him to shave it off.
Romaine was told he would undergo chemo treatments for six to nine months and have maintenance treatments for two more years after. Doctors warned him he may be too weak at times to do any physical activity, let alone be there with his team.
But that hasn’t stopped him.
“It didn’t really seem possible,” Romaine said. “Now that I’m here, I don’t know what I was thinking. I just pushed through a lot and worked as hard as I could. That helped me get back out here and hang around with the guys.”
Just weeks after his diagnosis, Romaine shared a video to social media of him on a stationary bike. A few more weeks went by, and he was seen in a batting cage taking swings.
On that Saturday, where his presence was a surprise to his teammates, he grabbed his glove and jogged out to warm up. It was a sight that nearly brought head coach Pat Herrera to tears. It brought smiles to the rest of the faces on the field that day.
“It’s the most unfortunate thing I’ve gone through as a coach,” Herrera said. “But it’s really brought this group together. We rally around him. Losing your senior year and still coming out to support your guys. He’s a special kid.”
All the success Desert Vista has had so far this season has been for Romaine. He’s been able to attend games at times but has spent most at his home watching a livestream or awaiting updates from his teammates.
He is always on their mind, and his determination to fight leukemia has motivated the Thunder program to succeed.
Desert Vista struggled last season to find a consistent rhythm on the field. The Thunder, in their first year under Herrera, would often find success before losing two or three games in a row. They felt they were better than what their record showed and even though 17 wins was a vast improvement from the year prior, they knew they had what it takes to do even better.
That’s why they went to work early this past off-season. Herrera’s ability to rebrand the program took off even further and the players who returned to the team bought in to his philosophy.
The “Vista Boys” persona represents pride for the school and team. They aim to perform their best every time they step out onto the field with this new mindset.
It’s worked. Desert Vista is off to a hot start at 12-3-2 and is now being considered a dark horse to make a run at the 6A title.
“It’s just a different vibe out here now,” senior pitcher Michael Caruso said. “Last year we had a good run, but we have a good chance this year. It’s a complete mindset change for everyone. We’ve got something special.”
Disciplined baseball, good pitching and big bats have been key for the Thunder’s success. Caruso has played a big role in that with a 3-0 record on the mound and 2.21 ERA.
He’s also become a leader for the Thunder program alongside other seniors. Having been a part of the rebuild the last two seasons, Caruso has seen the growth and maturity of the players on the team. That includes some of the juniors, especially catcher Brendan Burke.
Burke leads the team with 16 RBI this season. Along with Caruso, Herrera praised him for his success at the plate. While he acknowledged a good start to his junior campaign, he credited his teammates and their collective off-season work for the success.
“Everyone is competing harder, and we’re all bought in to what coach Herrera is trying to do,” Burke said. “We’re an underdog every day. We just go out there and compete.”
As Desert Vista prepares for the rest of the season, Romaine continues to be at the forefront of players’ minds.
The Thunder’s main goal is to win a championship. Not for themselves, but for him. He believes that would be pretty special.
“I knew we were going to come out pretty hot. But I didn’t know it would be this hot,” Romaine said. “I’m here enough to know we are the real deal this year. This year, I think anything is possible and these are the guys that can make a run.”
