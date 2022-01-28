Nate Gill, who spent the last four seasons at Sierra Linda High School, has been recommended to become the next head football coach at Desert Vista High School.
Desert Vista Athletic Director David Klecka said the hire is awaiting approval from the Tempe Union High School District Governing Board. Klecka said he became enamored with Gill due to his humble approach to coaching when the two met for the first time at the Open Division state championship game in December.
Little did he know Gill would become interested in the open head coaching position at Desert Vista a month later.
“A guy I played high school football with 30 years ago came up and started talking to me and introduced me to a guy named Nate Gill,” Klecka said. “Had no clue who he was. We talked for about 15, 20 minutes and when the conversation ended, I walked away and I said to myself, ‘a guy like him, you don’t see a lot of high school football coaches that are humble.’
“I was able to get to know him through the interview process when he applied, and he was humble. Right now, Desert Vista is the perfect place for a guy whose best attribute is humble.”
Gill was hired at Sierra Linda ahead of the 2018 season. Before his arrival, the Bulldogs were 14-64 and had a 24-game losing streak intact.
His first season he won just one game – the season opener against Rincon that snapped the losing streak. He went winless in his second year and didn’t see the field in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2021, however, Gill’s vision for the Sierra Linda program finally came to fruition as he coached the Bulldogs to an 8-2 record. It was the Bulldogs first winning season in program history and saw colleges flock to campus.
Before Sierra Linda, the Houston native was an assistant coach at Mayville State for six years, an NAIA school in North Dakota where he played college ball. He prides himself on running a tight ship and believes he can build a strong culture at Desert Vista.
“I’m big on being uniform,” Gill said. “And the reason that’s the case is because it’s a pet peeve of mine when teams look rag-tag. To me, that’s something that doesn’t take talent. That’s one of the things you can control whether you have talent or not, we are going to look organized and look like a team.
“I believe that trickles over to the football field. But I know it’ll take some time.”
Gill will become Desert Vista’s fourth head coach in program history, joining the likes of Jim Rattay, Dan Hinds and most recently, Ty Wisdom as the only coaches the Thunder have ever had. Wisdom, who was hired ahead of the 2021 season, mutually agreed to part ways with the school in January after just one season in which he took the Thunder from an 0-6 team in 2020 to the eight-seed in the 6A Conference playoffs. The Thunder finished 5-6 overall.
Gill hopes to build upon that success while making it his own.
“I want these guys to know that I was paying attention to what they accomplished last year,” Gill said. “The playoffs are the standard. Coming off the year they had, they did a great job turning things around. But we don’t just want to get to the playoffs. Now, the expectation is to make noise and become household names.”
Gill will inherit a roster still littered with talent, including linebacker Antonio Delgado – who made the game-winning tackle over rival Mountain Pointe in the Ahwatukee Bowl – and running back Christian Clark. As a sophomore, Clark saw an increased workload with injuries to senior Devon Grubbs.
Having the opportunity to work with players of their caliber is what excited Gill the most about the opportunity to coach at Desert Vista. Now, he plans to begin putting his coaching staff in place and start the team’s offseason training program.
“I’m extremely, extremely excited,” Gill said. “I don’t have a hobby. I’m a football junky. I understand the challenge and expectations that are in front of me, but I embrace it with open arms. I’m ready to get to work.”
