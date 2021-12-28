Mountain Pointe’s basketball program will pause all team activities for 10 days after a player tested positive for COVID-19, school Athletic Director Aaron Frana confirmed to the Ahwatukee Foothills News on Tuesday.
According to Frana, the player who tested positive was last with the team Monday night when the Pride played Tempe High School as part of the McClintock Holiday Shootout, an annual tournament that was canceled last season due to the pandemic.
“It’s unfortunate that we had a player test positive,” Frana said. “We will follow our district procedure and when we are cleared to play, we will play.”
McClintock head coach Sam Dentz, the organizer of the tournament, said he contacted Apollo -- the team scheduled to play Mountain Pointe Tuesday -- and said they would advance in the tournament.
Dentz added that he had not yet heard whether Tempe would withdraw from the tournament.
"Whoever ends up being on Mountain Pointe's line throughout the rest of the tournament, they just won't have a game," Dentz said. "We are going to keep the bracket moving."
Frana said the player in question exhibited symptoms of the highly contagious virus at some point after the game. A test came back positive, and he immediately notified head coach Kaimarr Price and the rest of the players.
He said the player who did test positive is experiencing mild symptoms. So far, nobody else involved with the program has shown symptoms of infection. However, Mountain Pointe is electing to shut down out of precaution.
“We’re shutting it down because of the contact tracing with everyone sharing the ball in practice,” Frana said. “In theory, we could’ve played with guys that are vaccinated but we decided to just shut it down altogether.”
According to the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s return to play guidelines, any players or coaches who are deemed to be close contacts of an individual with COVID-19 and are vaccinated are not required to quarantine. Instead, they must monitor themselves for symptoms.
Players who are not vaccinated can return to play with a negative PCR test at least 10 days after exposure. The player who tested positive must be cleared by a physician in order to return to activity.
Mountain Pointe is currently 5-1 this season with its lone loss coming against Perry High School, one of the favorites to win the 6A title this season alongside the Pride and others. They are currently scheduled to face Highland on Jan. 7, a game Frana said he will likely try to reschedule. On Jan. 11, Mountain Pointe is scheduled to face rival Desert Vista. The first meeting of the season between the two last year was canceled due to COVID-19 cases in the Thunder program. For now, that game will remain scheduled for its initial date.
“It’s very disappointing,” Frana said of having to withdraw from the McClintock Holiday Shootout. “We get to compete against some of the best teams and now we are unable to compete and get ready for region play.”
