Arizona Arsenal Soccer Club, one of the top organizations for youth soccer in the state, is further expanding its empire to cater to adults looking to play at a high level.
Arsenal announced Wednesday it had become the latest club to expand and join the United Premier Soccer League and Women’s Premier Soccer League. The leagues, which cater to players ages 18-30 in a highly competitive club format, are among the largest professional-development organizations in the country and world.
Teams in the two leagues span across the country. The women’s league alone has more than 125 teams with Arizona Arsenal being the latest to join.
“We at Arizona Arsenal Soccer Club are super excited about this,” said Ty Iannone, the general manager of Arsenal’s two team joining the Premier Soccer League. “We’re going to expand into the professional soccer realm now. We want to give something to our youth they can strive for and play with. It will be the top team, in some sense.”
Iannone said the process of putting these two teams together and joining the UPSL has been a long one. He, alongside Arsenal Technical Director Dave Belfort, have worked countless hours trying to put the logistics in place for the teams to join as expansions for Arizona.
But they managed to get it done. Now, comes the fun part: finding players.
Arsenal will hold three tryouts for prospective players for both the men’s and women’s teams. The cost per player to tryout will be $50, which allows them to attend all three days – though not a requirement.
Tryouts will be held Thursday, Feb. 10, Wednesday, Feb. 16 and Monday, Feb. 28 on the turf fields at Bell Bank Park, the new multi-million-dollar sports and entertainment facility that recently opened in Mesa. Bell Bank, which is managed by Legacy Sports USA and partnered with Arsenal, will host all home matches for the two teams in the UPSL. Games will be played inside the main stadium at the park.
“With our staff and with our partnership with Legacy, I think it’s going to be really exciting,” Iannone said. “I’m excited to see where it goes. I’m going to be playing for one of the teams as well.”
Iannone and Belfort are currently in the process of securing sponsors for the team. Iannone hopes, aside from the tryouts, players will not have to come out of pocket for any costs related to playing for the two teams.
In total, they hope to have 40 players per roster.
Arsenal joins FC Arizona and FC Tucson as another club team from the state to join the UPSL. In total, 18 teams are joining as expansions for the 2022 season, including Arsenal.
“We are excited to finally get it launched and have the tryouts and get to compete against other teams in the area,” Iannone said. “We are trying to make this as professional as possible and create a steppingstone for our youth and an opportunity for our alumni to play for the summer and get ready for the MLS Draft, college or wherever they may be playing.
“I think this is good not only for Arsenal, but all of Arizona.”
For more information about the tryout process and to register, visit www.azarsenalsc.org/upsl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.