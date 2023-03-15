DV hires Scooter Molander as next head football coach

Molander becomes the third new head coach in as many years since Dan Hinds stepped down from the position following the 2020 season.
“Coach Molander is the perfect fit for Desert Vista,” said Desert Vista
Principal Stacy White. “We have a long legacy of excellence but also a program that is looking to build a new reputation for themselves. I am confident that coach Molander will bring his own history of excellence to help our team move forward successfully and navigate those waters.”
Molander said he was intrigued by the Desert Vista job because of the school’s history in both athletics and academics. Not only has it won numerous state titles across multiple sports, but it also routinely ranks high in academics.
Beyond that, Molander sees coaching at Desert Vista as a way to return close to home. He grew up near McClintock and attended Corona del Sol. He would routinely run hills nearby Desert Vista for workouts.
“I grew up over there,” Molander said. “I had a lot of friends in that area and used to run the hills for training. I’ve admired everything they’ve done there for many years. High academic school, excellent athletics across the board.”
Molander’s track record speaks for itself.
He led the Brophy Prep program for 13 years and led the Broncos to the postseason 12 times. His team made five state semifinals appearances and won two championships at the highest level of play in Arizona.
He stepped down from Brophy following the 2017 season when the Broncos went 1-9. But he was back on a sideline two seasons later in 2019 to build the Eastmark program.
It didn’t take long for Eastmark to become a power under his watch.
The Firebirds made the postseason in their second year at the varsity level and first full season in 2021. They lost to River Valley in the opening round of the 3A playoffs. But this past season saw yet another powerhouse be born in the East Valley. Led by Molander’s son, Mack, at quarterback, Eastmark went 13-1 and dominated its way to the 3A state championship.
The Firebirds lone loss was on a last-second field goal to Thatcher early in the season. That was avenged in the form of a 42-21 victory in the 3A final on Desert Vista’s field, where Molander will now coach full time.
“I don’t just apply for jobs,” Molander said. “They need to be the right ones. I’m super excited to get to work.”
Taking over Desert Vista will be a challenge, though. It’s a program that has now had more head coaches in the last three years than its history before that.
When Hinds stepped down after the 2020 season, former Horizon coach Ty Wisdom was hired to take over. In his first year, he led the Thunder to the playoffs and hosted a first-round matchup against Casteel.
However, following the season, he and Desert Vista agreed to mutually part ways. That opened the door for former Sierra Linda coach Nate Gill to take over. But after one season, Gill stepped away to focus on his mental health and moved back to his home state of Texas.
Now, it’s Molander’s time. He takes over a program that features one of the best quarterback-wide receiver duos in Braxton Thomas and Roan Martinez. The two connected 37 times last season for 761 yards and 10 touchdowns. It also features Rylon Dillard-Allen at safety on the defensive side, one of the top players at his position in the state.
In his mind, he has an opportunity to replicate the success former coaches Jim Rattay and Hinds had for many years.
“We were able to do it at Brophy when it had never been done before and we were able to do it at Eastmark from the ground up,” Molander said. “When you’re a competitive person, you like challenges. The next challenge is a rebuild and awaken a sleeping giant.”
Molander said the decision to leave Eastmark wasn’t easy. But the departure of Mack to Augustana University played a role.
He knows the struggles the Desert Vista program has gone through due to coaching changes. Multiple players have or expressed interest in departing the program. But with a coach of Molander’s caliber in place, it could change the narrative of the program and have players reconsider.
That starts with building a relationship with Molander and the families, something he plans to do immediately when he meets with them for the first time Thursday night.
His hire is expected to be approved by the Tempe Union High School Governing Board on March 29.
“Getting to know them, them getting to know me,” Molander said. “It’s about getting to know people. It’s a meet and greet where there’s no real agenda items, we have to get through other than beginning to understand people and for them to get to know me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.