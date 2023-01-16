Joseph Lindsey making presence felt as Pride freshman

Joseph Lindsey knew coming to Mountain Pointe would provide him an opportunity to learn and play at a high level one day.
Little did he know that day would come in his first high school basketball season as a freshman.
Lindsey still recalls the conversation he had with Mountain Pointe coach Kaimarr Price during the off-season. Price told him he would have a bigger role than expected on the team. While he admits he had butterflies at first, it’s what he wanted.
A chance to prove himself.
“I had to work for my spot, work hard to get it,” Lindsey said. “I’ve really had to step up as a point guard and leader. But it feels good, I like (the pressure).”
It took time for Lindsey to adjust to the speed of basketball at the high school level, let alone while playing varsity for a program that has high expectations year in and year out and runs an offense that likes to get out and run the floor.
He struggled. He was constantly reminded in practice both by himself, teammates and coaches that this was no longer junior high basketball.
He had to find a way to learn on the fly if he wanted a shot at playing this season.
“It’s been pretty hard,” Lindsey said. “I have to get used to the high school speed. It’s way faster, way quicker. At first, (practice) was a little hard. But I’m starting to keep up with everything.”
He took advantage of reps he got in summer, sitting behind Mark Brown and learning from other key players like Tru Washington, Ayden and Jayven Price and Amous Price. Brown played his position, point guard, and entered the program like he did — as a freshman eager to learn.
Brown went on to become a starter for the Pride early on in his career but made the decision this summer to transfer to a prep school to finish high school. Washington did the same, opening the door for Lindsey to get the opportunity he wanted.
“He was ready for it,” Price said, recalling the conversation he had with Lindsey this summer. “Coming from eighth grade is difficult, especially stepping straight into varsity at a program that is used to playing at a high level and a standard of point guards that have come before you.
“But for him to step right in, I think he has definitely handled it well.”
Lindsey continued to learn under the Price boys. Ayden and Jayven, the two senior leaders, took him under their wings to show him the ropes. Amous, who played a pivotal role last season as a freshman, explained how to adjust to the speed of the game.
Lindsey felt at home right away with the Pride, he just knew it was time for him to have the confidence in himself that they had in him to lead the team.
Game by game that confidence has grown. The game has slowed considerably, and Lindsey is finding himself leading the Pride at point guard.
It’s a position that has seen stars come and go in the program in recent years. From Brown to Jason Kimbrough to Khalid Price, all three were natural scorers that could hit big shots when they were needed.
Lindsey, however, is more of a facilitator this early in his career. He looks to find teammates for open shots rather than create his own. But Price knows his ability to shoot is there — he hit a buzzer beater from 3/4 of the court in the McClintock Holiday Shootout. Price also believes he has the tangibles to be the best player on the court at all times.
“Truthfully, the raw talent as a point guard – not a scorer, just overall point guard – he is the best we’ve had as a freshman,” Price said. “He has court vision and the ability to make every pass and willingness to make every pass. Putting it in his hands and letting him go just makes everybody get faster.
“He gives us that energy and his ball movement makes everybody go harder.”
Mountain Pointe sits at 8-8 on the year. Most losses have come against teams that have potential to make deep runs in the postseason.
The Pride placed fourth overall at the McClintock Holiday Shootout behind undefeated Basha, two-loss Highland and three-loss Desert Mountain. Even with moving down a conference from 6A to 5A, the goal hasn’t changed for Mountain Pointe.
The Pride want to play for an Open Division title. That’s the new standard.
And they’ll rely on Lindsey to help get them there.
“I’m going to keep it going,” Lindsey said. “I’m going to work hard, keep the momentum going for my team and go even harder the next game.
“I just have to make (teammates) proud of what I’m doing.”
